Investors Will Want Texchem Resources Bhd's (KLSE:TEXCHEM) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Texchem Resources Bhd (KLSE:TEXCHEM) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Texchem Resources Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = RM25m ÷ (RM728m - RM303m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Texchem Resources Bhd has an ROCE of 6.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.6% average generated by the Industrials industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Texchem Resources Bhd's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Texchem Resources Bhd's ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 6.0%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 34%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Texchem Resources Bhd thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, Texchem Resources Bhd's current liabilities are still rather high at 42% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Texchem Resources Bhd's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Texchem Resources Bhd can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has only returned 17% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

