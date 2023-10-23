Investors Will Want Thomson Reuters' (TSE:TRI) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Thomson Reuters is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$21b - US$4.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Thomson Reuters has an ROCE of 12%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Thomson Reuters' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Thomson Reuters here for free.

What Can We Tell From Thomson Reuters' ROCE Trend?

Thomson Reuters is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 134% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Thomson Reuters' ROCE

To bring it all together, Thomson Reuters has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 196% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

