Investors Will Want Thong Guan Industries Berhad's (KLSE:TGUAN) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Thong Guan Industries Berhad (KLSE:TGUAN) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Thong Guan Industries Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM122m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM322m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Thong Guan Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Packaging industry.

See our latest analysis for Thong Guan Industries Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured Thong Guan Industries Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Thong Guan Industries Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 13%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 87%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Thong Guan Industries Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 97% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Thong Guan Industries Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Thong Guan Industries Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here