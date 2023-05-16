Investors Will Want Tingo Group's (NASDAQ:TIO) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Tingo Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$268m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$561m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Tingo Group has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Electronic industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tingo Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Tingo Group here for free.

So How Is Tingo Group's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Tingo Group is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 15% on its capital. In addition to that, Tingo Group is employing 18,894% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 24%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Tingo Group has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line

Overall, Tingo Group gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 132% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

