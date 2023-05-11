Investors Will Want TSH Resources Berhad's (KLSE:TSH) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at TSH Resources Berhad (KLSE:TSH) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TSH Resources Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = RM174m ÷ (RM3.0b - RM557m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, TSH Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 7.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured TSH Resources Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for TSH Resources Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For TSH Resources Berhad Tell Us?

TSH Resources Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 41% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, TSH Resources Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with TSH Resources Berhad (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While TSH Resources Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

