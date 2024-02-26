Investors Will Want UPA Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:UPA) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, UPA Corporation Berhad (KLSE:UPA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on UPA Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = RM16m ÷ (RM318m - RM30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, UPA Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Forestry industry average of 4.9%.

See our latest analysis for UPA Corporation Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for UPA Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating UPA Corporation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering UPA Corporation Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

UPA Corporation Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 31% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, UPA Corporation Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 31% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

If you want to continue researching UPA Corporation Berhad, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

While UPA Corporation Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.