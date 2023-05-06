Investors Will Want Von Roll Holding's (VTX:ROL) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Von Roll Holding (VTX:ROL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Von Roll Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = CHF12m ÷ (CHF261m - CHF36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Von Roll Holding has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electrical industry average of 19%.

Check out our latest analysis for Von Roll Holding

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Von Roll Holding's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Von Roll Holding has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Von Roll Holding's ROCE Trending?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Von Roll Holding. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 1,038%. The company is now earning CHF0.05 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Von Roll Holding appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 27% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Von Roll Holding's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Von Roll Holding has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 39% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Von Roll Holding does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Von Roll Holding that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here