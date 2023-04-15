Investors Will Want W T K Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:WTK) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, W T K Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WTK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on W T K Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.011 = RM9.9m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM204m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, W T K Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 1.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Forestry industry average of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of W T K Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

Like most people, we're pleased that W T K Holdings Berhad is now generating some pretax earnings. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. In regards to capital employed, W T K Holdings Berhad is using 22% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. W T K Holdings Berhad could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

What We Can Learn From W T K Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that W T K Holdings Berhad has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Given the stock has declined 21% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

W T K Holdings Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

