Investors Will Want Wheaton Precious Metals' (TSE:WPM) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Wheaton Precious Metals' (TSE:WPM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Wheaton Precious Metals is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$458m ÷ (US$6.9b - US$86m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Wheaton Precious Metals has an ROCE of 6.7%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 3.5% generated by the Metals and Mining industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Wheaton Precious Metals' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Wheaton Precious Metals here for free.

So How Is Wheaton Precious Metals' ROCE Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 6.7%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 22% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Wheaton Precious Metals' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Wheaton Precious Metals has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 125% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

