Investors Will Want Wilhelmina International's (NASDAQ:WHLM) Growth In ROCE To Persist

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Wilhelmina International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$2.4m ÷ (US$42m - US$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Wilhelmina International has an ROCE of 8.5%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.6% average generated by the Commercial Services industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Wilhelmina International, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Wilhelmina International's ROCE Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Wilhelmina International has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 8.5%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Wilhelmina International has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 45% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Wilhelmina International that we think you should be aware of.

