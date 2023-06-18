Investors in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC) have seen stellar returns of 217% over the past three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) share price has soared 217% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. In the last week shares have slid back 1.5%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 51% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 25%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

