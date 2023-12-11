Investors in Wizz Air Holdings (LON:WIZZ) from three years ago are still down 55%, even after 6.8% gain this past week

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 25% in the last month. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. In that time, the share price dropped 55%. So it is really good to see an improvement. While many would remain nervous, there could be further gains if the business can put its best foot forward.

While the last three years has been tough for Wizz Air Holdings shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Wizz Air Holdings became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 57% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Wizz Air Holdings more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Wizz Air Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Wizz Air Holdings shareholders are down 13% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Wizz Air Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

