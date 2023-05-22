Investors in XPO (NYSE:XPO) have seen returns of 25% over the past five years

It is doubtless a positive to see that the XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) share price has gained some 34% in the last three months. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. After all, the share price is down 57% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Looking back five years, both XPO's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 14% per year. Notably, the share price has fallen at 15% per year, fairly close to the change in the EPS. This suggests that market participants have not changed their view of the company all that much. So it's fair to say the share price has been responding to changes in EPS.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that XPO has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think XPO will grow revenue in the future.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between XPO's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that XPO's TSR, at 25% is higher than its share price return of -57%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that XPO shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 60% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for XPO that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

