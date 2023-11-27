Investors in XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) have seen solid returns of 127% over the past three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) share price is up 95% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 3.7% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 81% , including dividends .

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

XPS Pensions Group was able to grow its EPS at 35% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 25% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that XPS Pensions Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at XPS Pensions Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for XPS Pensions Group the TSR over the last 3 years was 127%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that XPS Pensions Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 81% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 13% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with XPS Pensions Group .

