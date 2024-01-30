Investors yank over $100 billion from hedge funds in 2023 - Nasdaq eVestment

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

By Nell Mackenzie

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors withdrew over $100 billion from hedge funds last year in a second consecutive year of outflows of this scale, said a Nasdaq eVestment report on Tuesday.

In December alone, investors removed roughly $26 billion from hedge funds, the largest monthly amount in 2023, the data firm's report showed.

This tipped the total outflows for last year to $103 billion, compared to $112 billion in 2022, said the report.

However, the industry has still grown, said the data firm.

Hedge fund assets (which combines investor money, leverage and performance growth) has increased in four of the last five years, said the report.

The hedge fund industry assets under management (AUM) rose in 2023 to an estimated $3.5 trillion, up 3.2% from the year before, the report said.

Over the last five years, the industry grew at an annualized rate of about 2%, which includes the 6.5% AUM decline in 2022, the report said.

Hedge funds trading value differences between bonds raked in $4 billion in 2023, the highest hedge fund strategy inflows and a notable jump from the $5.5 billion those funds saw withdrawn in 2022, said Nasdaq eVestment.

Hedge funds taking bets on stocks saw an estimated $35 billion withdrawn for the year, the highest strategy outflows in 2023.

Event driven hedge funds which often trade off of mergers and acquisitions deals saw a $25 billion of outflows last year, said Nasdaq eVestment.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Ros Russell)