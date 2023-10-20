Investors in YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) have seen impressive returns of 136% over the past five years

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shareholders have seen the share price descend 17% over the month. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 136% in that time. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, YETI Holdings managed to grow its earnings per share at 15% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 19% per year. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that YETI Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 36% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 19% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - YETI Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

