Investors in Yinson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YINSON) have seen returns of 20% over the past year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Yinson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YINSON) share price is up 18% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 6.3% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 18% lower than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Yinson Holdings Berhad was able to grow EPS by 35% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 18% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Yinson Holdings Berhad as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Yinson Holdings Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Yinson Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 20% over one year. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 6%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Yinson Holdings Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

