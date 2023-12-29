Investors in YTL Power International Berhad (KLSE:YTLPOWR) have seen splendid returns of 265% over the past year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the YTL Power International Berhad (KLSE:YTLPOWR) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 253%. On top of that, the share price is up 24% in about a quarter. It is also impressive that the stock is up 241% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

YTL Power International Berhad was able to grow EPS by 67% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 253% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

KLSE:YTLPOWR Earnings Per Share Growth December 29th 2023

It is of course excellent to see how YTL Power International Berhad has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on YTL Power International Berhad's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, YTL Power International Berhad's TSR for the last 1 year was 265%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that YTL Power International Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 265% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 31%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that YTL Power International Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

