Investors in New Zealand King Salmon Investments (NZSE:NZK) have unfortunately lost 81% over the last five years

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited (NZSE:NZK) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 91%. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, New Zealand King Salmon Investments moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 1.4% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on New Zealand King Salmon Investments

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between New Zealand King Salmon Investments' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that New Zealand King Salmon Investments' TSR, which was a 81% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

New Zealand King Salmon Investments shareholders gained a total return of 3.5% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 13% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand New Zealand King Salmon Investments better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with New Zealand King Salmon Investments .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on New Zealander exchanges.

