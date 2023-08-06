Investors in ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) have unfortunately lost 35% over the last year

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) share price up 25% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 35% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

ZimVie wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

ZimVie's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 8.0%. That's not what investors generally want to see. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 35% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling ZimVie stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 8.2% in the last year, ZimVie shareholders might be miffed that they lost 35%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 25% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

