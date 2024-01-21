Invicta Holdings Insider Ups Holding During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Invicta Holdings Limited's (JSE:IVT ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Invicta Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Christoffel F. Wiese was the biggest purchase of Invicta Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of R27.37 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Christoffel F. Wiese.

Christoffel F. Wiese bought 168.29k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of R26.77. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

JSE:IVT Insider Trading Volume January 21st 2024

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Invicta Holdings insiders own 56% of the company, currently worth about R1.5b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Invicta Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Invicta Holdings. Looks promising! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

