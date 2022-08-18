U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,277.01
    +2.97 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,922.24
    -58.08 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,954.38
    +16.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.75
    -0.56 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.21
    +2.10 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.00
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.72
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0133
    -0.0047 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    -0.0380 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2009
    -0.0043 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1490
    +0.0590 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,449.05
    +35.37 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.91
    +1.18 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.88
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Invicti Security Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S.

·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security - an application security leader for over 15 years - was named to the Inc. 5000 list. In its first year on the list, Invicti was ranked at #2287 overall, #216 in Texas, #62 in Austin, and #311 in software.

Invicti Security Logo (PRNewsfoto/Invicti Security)
Invicti Security Logo (PRNewsfoto/Invicti Security)

The Inc. 5000 is a prestigious award highlighting the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the US. This list is a hallmark of entrepreneurial success for some of the biggest household names and ranks companies based on three consecutive year growth rates.

"There are millions of web applications powering the world we live in and with more than 40% of all data breaches stemming from attacks on web apps,1 robust application security programs are a necessity for organizations," said Michael George, CEO of Invicti Security. "The 256% growth we've experienced over the most recent three years reflects the global need for appsec program sophistication, the skills and commitment of our team, and the quality and accuracy of our solutions. I'm very proud of how far we've come and excited for what the future holds."

Invicti provides the market's best dynamic application security testing (DAST) solution by bringing together the power of Acunetix and Netsparker. It enables its customers to discover their full application landscape, continuously test for vulnerabilities and prioritize fixes. Accurate, scalable, and integrated into application development processes, its DAST capabilities provide the critical element of any successful appsec program and overall cybersecurity posture. Delivering on its commitment to providing the most accurate application security with zero noise earned Invicti the highly coveted Challenger position in Gartner's Magic Quadrant earlier this year.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Invicti Security:

Invicti Security - which acquired and combined respective DAST leaders Acunetix and Netsparker - is transforming the way web applications are secured. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti enables organizations in every industry to continuously scan and secure all of their web applications and APIs at the speed of innovation. Invicti provides a comprehensive view of an organization's entire web application portfolio, and powerful automation and integrations enable customers to achieve broad coverage of thousands of applications. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serves more than 3,600 organizations of all sizes in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Inc. 5000

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyses company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Glosser

Invicti Security

chelsea.glosser@invicti.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invicti-security-named-to-inc-5000-list-for-fastest-growing-companies-in-the-us-301608018.html

SOURCE Invicti Security

Recommended Stories

  • Where is value in the metaverse? Experts detail promises and risks

    Yahoo Finance talked to experts about how to create value in the metaverse.

  • Browser Startups Aim at Google Chrome, Apple Safari

    The two tech giants’ browsers have escaped the brunt of antitrust attention so far, but competitors have grown more vocal in their complaints to regulators.

  • Signal, a Favorite App for Privacy Buffs, Says a Phishing Attack Compromised 1,900 Users

    The encrypted messaging app said an attacker had accessed either users’ phone numbers or registration codes through verification service Twilio .

  • Amazon Tests TikTok-Like Feed in App

    The tech giant is testing a feature in its app that would show users a TikTok-style photo and video feed of products for shoppers to share with other users.

  • Take advantage of these handy features in your bank app

    Banking apps are becoming more advanced, and you may be missing out on special features that are available. Here are four app features to consider.

  • How data from period-tracking and pregnancy apps could be used to prosecute pregnant people

    A new report found that many of the apps tested had vague, boilerplate language about sharing data with law enforcement.

  • Synopsys Q3 Preview: Can The Earnings Streak Continue?

    Synopsys has exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 14 consecutive quarters.

  • Dow Leads Mixed Stock Market Session; Bed, Bath & Beyond Soars

    The major stock market indexes are mixed in the first half of Tuesday's session, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average leading the upside. Meme stock Bed, Bath & Beyond skyrocketed nearly 70%. The Nasdaq composite is down 0.1% so far while the S&P has gained 0.3%%.

  • Stocks gain, shrugging off latest policymaker inflation concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -European stocks reversed early losses on Thursday as investors remained bullish even after Federal Reserve policy meeting minutes and comments from a European Central Bank official showed that the inflation outlook had not improved. Federal Reserve officials saw "little evidence" late last month that U.S. inflation pressures were easing, according to the minutes of their July 26-27 policy meeting released on Wednesday. ECB board member Isabel Schnabel told Reuters in an interview that the euro zone inflation outlook had not improved since a July rate hike, suggesting she favoured another large interest rate increase next month even as recession risks harden.

  • Investors Taking Comfort From the Fed Minutes Are Ignoring This Risk

    Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting suggested the pace of interest rate hikes would slow at some point while central bank members assess their impact at bringing down inflation. For the first time officials acknowledged the risk involved with lifting borrowing costs more than was needed and the unnecessary pain it can cause because of the time lag behind between monetary policy moves and economic activity. Since the second consecutive 75-basis point rise was announced, headline inflation has cooled slightly to 8.5%, the jobs market remains hot and, most recently, U.S. retail sales flatlined.

  • Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Walmart, Target, AT&T and Microsoft

    Walmart, Target, AT&T and Microsoft have been highlighted in this Earnings Trends article.

  • Top Alternative Energy Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the alternative energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2022.

  • The Market Sectors Showing Resilience As Earnings Estimates Slip

    Q3 estimates have been cut for 13 of the 16 Zacks sectors since the quarter got underway, with the biggest declines at the Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Technology, Retail and Conglomerates sectors.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Seeks to Reassure the Market. This Analyst Downgraded the Stock.

    A Wedbush analyst rated the home-goods retailer at Underperform after GameStop chairman and activist investor Ryan Cohen said he plans to sell a stake.

  • Apple didn’t want to pay hourly workers for the time spent searching their bags. It has now settled a $30.5 million lawsuit

    Store employees were forced to stay up to 45 minutes after work for security checks.

  • Nutrien Stock Joins Rank Of Stocks With RS Ratings Over 90

    Nutrien saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Wednesday, rising from 89 to 92. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.

  • Tencent Says Meituan Stake-Sale Report Is Not Accurate

    (Bloomberg) -- Food delivery giant Meituan rose in US trading after Tencent Holdings Ltd. Chief Strategy Officer James Mitchell said a report that the company intends to sell all or much of its $24 billion stake in the company was incorrect. Reuters reported Tuesday that the social media giant has engaged financial advisers in recent months on ways to execute the sale of a roughly 17% stake, in order to appease state authorities that have been working to curb the influence of tech industry leade

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 18th

    NOAH, URI, and FBP made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on August 18, 2022.

  • UK consumer spending drops as inflation hit intensifies

    British consumers' spending on credit and debit cards fell sharply over the past week and other measures of their behaviour were either stable or declined, weekly data collated by the Office for National Statistics showed. Credit and debit card spending - which is based on Bank of England CHAPS interbank payment flows, and is not seasonally or inflation adjusted - was seven percentage points lower in the week to Aug. 11 than in the previous week and stood at 97% of its level in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. "Consumer behaviour indicators showed mostly falling or stable activity in the latest week," the ONS said.

  • Matthews Boosts Engineering Capabilities For Energy Via New Acquisitions

    Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ: MATW) completed the acquisition of German-based engineering firms OLBRICH GmbH and R+S Automotive GmbH for €43 million (~$45 million). Headquartered in Bocholt, Germany, OLBRICH is a production and intelligent equipment manufacturer specializing in purpose-built rotary processing equipment. R+S Automotive is a specialty engineering services provider of automation, plant, and tooling concepts for automotive manufacturing companies worldwide. Matthews plans to