U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.25
    +17.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,975.00
    +134.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,269.25
    +52.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,043.30
    +14.80 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.80
    +1.24 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.20
    -9.80 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.23 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8940
    -0.0190 (-0.65%)
     

  • Vix

    20.09
    -2.08 (-9.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3051
    +0.0049 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0500
    -0.8640 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,019.89
    +1,129.18 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.09
    +30.54 (+3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,617.35
    +16.07 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Invictus Foundation™ Receives Grant from Canadian Pacific Railway for its Welcome Home Network and Capital Construction Planning for 8 Regional TBI & Behavioral Health Centers Across the Nation

·3 min read

SEATTLE, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are proud to support our veterans and the invaluable skill and experience that they have gained serving their country," said CP Specialist Community Investment & Workplace Giving Heather Woods. "Our support of the Invictus Foundation and their vision and mission aligns with our commitment as a proud employer of veterans in the United States and Canada."

"As a leading employer of veterans, CP is proud to be a stakeholder the Invictus Foundation's efforts to expand the accessibility and availability of TBI and behavioral health services to US and Canadian military members, their families and veterans to recognize their sacrifices in conflicts around the world to protect and defend our freedom." CP operates in both countries and employs veterans of both countries' military services.

"To the Invictus Foundation, CP's continuing support in FY 2021 represents the best of good corporate citizenship," states Peter J Whalen, Founder and CEO of the Invictus Foundation. "It's tremendously uplifting for the men and women we represent to see their service validated by a marquee corporate brand such as CP. Importantly, that validation comes with willingness by CP to financially underwrite improved access and increased TBI and behavioral health services to our uniformed personnel and veterans who have experienced the crucible of war."

"For far too many of those that have served and, those that are currently serving, the recognition comes only in the form of the spoken word. To have CP exhibit an understanding of its corporate responsibility to be an exemplar of permanency in caring for the people who have served or who are currently serving this Nation so selflessly on our behalf as the sentinels of our democracy is deeply appreciated" Mr. Whalen further states.

The Welcome Home Network's™ licensed volunteer behavioral health professionals are available to uniformed services personnel and veterans of all eras including Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Korea and World War II and their families who have separated or retired from any branch of military service. By providing behavioral health services that are separate from the military establishment and the Veterans Administration the Welcome Home Network™ offers an essential option for people who might otherwise fail to seek or receive appropriate services. The Welcome Home Network™ also offers services to parents, siblings, unmarried partners, grandparents–in short anyone who loves someone affected by current or past wars.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

About Invictus Foundation™

The Invictus Foundation™ is a nonprofit 501(c) (3), founded in March 2010 by Peter J. Whalen, a career health systems and services executive, in Seattle, WA. Mr. Whalen is also a Vietnam veteran. The Organization is dedicated to meeting the behavioral health needs of our uniformed services personnel, veterans, and their families in the communities they work and live. The Invictus Foundation™ continues to recruit volunteer behavioral health professionals to its Welcome Home Networks. To learn more, visit www.InvictusFoundation.org

Media Contact:
Peter J. Whalen
206-799-4089
334404@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invictus-foundation-receives-grant-from-canadian-pacific-railway-for-its-welcome-home-network-and-capital-construction-planning-for-8-regional-tbi--behavioral-health-centers-across-the-nation-301527727.html

SOURCE Invictus Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

    The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

  • Mariupol Defenders Appeal for Help and Fear for Last Stand: Latest

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian defenders at a sprawling steel plant in the key port city of Mariupol said they were outnumbered and appealed to world leaders for help as they faced what might be their last stand. Russia is demanding that they lay down their arms and surrender.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Be

  • Finland and Sweden, moving toward possible NATO membership, brace for Russian backlash

    Last week the prime ministers of Sweden and Finland, countries where neutrality and military non-alliance are deeply woven into their cultures, shocked the world by issuing a joint statement that, thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they were considering applying for membership in NATO.

  • Arlington defense contractor donates 100-plus unmanned aircraft to Ukraine

    Arlington defense contractor AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is donating more than 100 unmanned aircraft systems and training services to defense officials in Ukraine. The company said Tuesday the donation was presented last week by Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment’s chairman, president and CEO, at the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgetown. Nawabi said in a statement the donation of the company’s Quantix Recon systems will provide Ukraine’s military with unmanned vehicles that can fly by enemy forces undetected and unaffected by radio frequency jammers to relay reconnaissance intel.

  • Ukraine war has boosted demand for missile defenses, Lockheed says

    (Reuters) -Russia's attack on Ukraine, including regular barrages of rockets, has boosted demand for Lockheed Martin missile defense systems, the No. 1 U.S. weapons maker said on Tuesday. "We've got demand signals for THAAD and PAC-3 from around the world," Chief Executive Jim Taiclet said after Lockheed reported a drop in quarterly sales and profits. THAAD and PAC-3 refers to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system and the interceptors for Patriot missile systems.

  • Latest U.S. weapons assistance arrives in Ukraine

    The U.S. military will be training Ukrainians outside Ukraine on using U.S.-provided Howitzers in coming days.

  • LMT Stock Falls Near Buy Point But F-35 Maker Affirms Outlook After Mixed Lockheed Martin Earnings

    Lockheed Martin earnings beat but sales missed. LMT stock and defense stocks have rallied since Russia's Ukraine invasion.

  • Even if Russia Uses a Nuke, We Probably Won’t—but Putin Would Still Pay Dearly

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyIf Russia were to use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine it would, as CIA Director William Burns put it in public remarks last week, “change the world in a flash.” It might not, however, according to several experts, result in the direct military involvement of the west or a broader nuclear war.That is not to say that such an attack would not produce devastating consequences beyond those related to the attack itself. There are a wide ra

  • Russia-Ukraine war latest: Russia launches offensive in eastern Ukraine, Mariupol on brink of collapse

    Russian forces started a brutal offensive in eastern Ukraine this week and have seized what is believed to be their first Ukrainian city as part of their “next phase” of the war. It comes as Russia called on Kyiv forces to surrender the final pocket of resistance in Mariupol.

  • Ukraine launches counterattacks to cut off Russian supply lines in the east

    Ukrainian soldiers have “liberated” at least three towns in a counter-offensive aimed at stifling an anticipated Russian attack on the east of the country.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Captured British fighter's family accuse Russia of war crime over 'distressing' video

    Germany isolated as West sends heavy arms to defend Ukraine How Russia’s race to take the Donbas may give Ukraine the edge Russia seizes village to claim first ‘victory’ in Donbas battle Children trapped in Mariupol bunkers beg to see sunlight Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Ukraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian defenders at a sprawling steel plant in the port city of Mariupol said they were outnumbered and appealed to world leaders for help as they faced what might be their last stand. Russia is demanding that they lay down their arms and surrender.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being

  • U.S. to start training Ukrainians on howitzers in coming days -official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States military expects to start training Ukrainians on using howitzer artillery in coming days, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, expanding the aid to include heavy artillery ahead of a wider Russian assault expected in eastern Ukraine. So far, four flights of weapons have been sent by the United States as part of the new package.

  • Ukraine's military gets more aircraft and parts to repair others, Pentagon says

    Ukraine's military has received additional aircraft as well parts for repairs to get damaged aircraft flying again, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Ukraine has defied expectations of allies and military experts by not only keeping its air force operational nearly two months after the start of Russia's invasion but actually repairing aircraft and, apparently, adding to its inventory. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby did not offer details on which countries provided aircraft, but acknowledged new transfers and said Ukraine had more operable fighter aircraft than it had two weeks ago.

  • China looks to learn from Russian failures in Ukraine

    With its ground troops forced to pull back in Ukraine and regroup, and its Black Sea flagship sunk, Russia's military failings are mounting. No country is paying closer attention than China to how a smaller and outgunned force has badly bloodied what was thought to be one of the world's most powerful armies. China, like Russia, has been ambitiously reforming its Soviet-style military and experts say leader Xi Jinping will be carefully parsing the weaknesses exposed by the invasion of Ukraine as they might apply to his own People’s Liberation Army and his designs on the self-governed island of Taiwan.

  • Russia is "methodically carrying out" its plan in eastern Ukraine - Defence Minister

    Sergei Shoigu said the West, by arming Ukraine, was doing everything it could to prolong Moscow's military operation. Russian forces entered Ukraine on Feb. 24. Driven back by Ukrainian forces from an assault on Kyiv in the north, Moscow has poured troops into the east for a ground offensive in two provinces known as the Donbas.

  • The U.S. Races to Arm Ukraine With Heavier, More Advanced Weaponry

    BRUSSELS — The race is on. As columns of Russian troops began pouring into Ukraine nearly two months ago, the United States and its allies started supplying Kyiv with weapons and equipment for what many expected to be a short war: sniper rifles, helmets, medical kits, encrypted communications, lots of bullets and the portable, shoulder-held Stinger and Javelin missiles that quickly became icons of the conflict. Defying the odds, Ukraine held on to its capital and pushed Russia from the north. No

  • Hundreds gather for Okaloosa Island flyover honoring Doolittle Raiders, Air Force anniversary

    A flyover of more than two dozen military aircraft delighted Monday crowds along Okaloosa Island as it honored the Doolittle Raiders and the Air Force

  • Pentagon estimates Russia has lost 25% of the combat force it deployed to Ukraine

    Kremlin has now launched what both sides depict as a new phase in its war on Ukraine by assaulting the Donbas region in the east.