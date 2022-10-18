U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,739.75
    +50.50 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,585.00
    +355.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,283.25
    +173.00 (+1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.80
    +23.80 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.94
    +0.48 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.60
    -5.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9842
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.37
    -0.65 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1318
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0140
    +0.0580 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,582.85
    +331.08 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.09
    +9.62 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,978.99
    +58.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

invIOs to present data from clinical stage Cbl-b program at SITC 2022

invIOs GmbH
·3 min read
invIOs GmbH
invIOs GmbH

VIENNA, Austria, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- invIOs GmbH (“invIOs”), a privately held biotechnology company developing novel therapies for cancer, today announces that two abstracts on its clinical stage lead program, APN401, have been accepted for poster presentations at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2022) being held in Boston, MA, on November 8-12, 2022.

The posters will present new data from the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of APN401, a candidate treatment from invIOs’s EPiC cell therapy platform targeting the master checkpoint inhibitor Cbl-b.

Dr. Romana Gugenberger, CMSO, and Dr. Alexander Dohnal, Head of R&D, will attend SITC 2022 and are available for meetings during the event.

Details of the invIOs SITC 2022 poster presentations

Title: “APN401, a novel EPiC-based anti-cancer cell therapy, case report: Cbl-b silenced, autologous PBMCs induced stable disease in an appendix carcinoma patient” (abstract #653)

Title: “Cbl-b silenced, autologous peripheral blood mononuclear cells as a novel anti-cancer therapy using the closed cell processing platform EPiC – a phase 1b trial with APN401” (abstract #722)

The Posters will be on display in the Poster Hall located in Hall C of the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. The Poster Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, and from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The ePosters will also be available to attendees on the SITC 2022’s Virtual ePoster Hall, as well as on the SITC meeting app and the SITC virtual meeting platform. invIOs will also make the ePosters available on its website.

Abstracts for the posters will be published on Monday, November 7, 2022, in a supplement of the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) and made available on the SITC website.

About invIOs

invIOs is a privately held biotech company based in Vienna, Austria, focusing on the discovery and development of innovative cancer immunotherapies.

EPiC, invIOs’s proprietary cell therapy platform for intracellularly modifying gene expression, enables rapid treatment of patients in an out-patient setting using their own fresh immune cells. Once clinically validated, this novel concept will allow access to and treatment for indications not previously addressable by immunotherapy. The first EPiC-based candidate, APN401, is already being evaluated in human patients.

APN401 is the first candidate treatment that leverages the EPiC platform. It is a first-in-class out-patient approach to strengthen immune reactivity by targeting the intracellular master checkpoint inhibitor Cbl-b. APN401 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

INV441, the second candidate from the EPiC platform, is a tumor-specific cell therapy that targets Cbl-b to activate local, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). It is in pre-clinical evaluation for the treatment of patients with glioblastoma.

Thirdly, INV501 is a novel small molecule candidate designed to activate anti-tumour immune responses. It addresses a novel, undisclosed IO target.

For further information, please visit www.invios.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

invIOs
Peter Morley
Head of Communications
T +43 1 8656577 121
Email: investors@invios.com

MC Services AG
Raimund Gabriel, Laurie Doyle, Dr Regina Lutz
T +49 89 210 228 0
Email: invios@mc-services.eu


Recommended Stories

  • Minerva Neurosciences Shares Sink On Regulatory Setback For Schizophrenia Candidate

    Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) has received a refusal to file letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application for roluperidone for negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. The FDA has indicated that the company can request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter. "We are disappointed that the FDA has not accepted our NDA for roluperidone. Our goal remains to provide a new and much-needed therapeutic option to help patients and their famili

  • Moderna CEO: Merck deal ‘could be a game changer’ for cancer treatment

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel spoke with Anjalee Khemlani at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit about the company's deal with Merck to develop a cancer vaccine.

  • MacroGenics strikes deal with Gilead potentially worth more than $1.7B

    Rockville’s MacroGenics Inc. just struck a deal with a major U.S. pharmaceutical company that could mean more than $1.7 billion for the local biotech. MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) said Monday it has formed a collaboration agreement with Foster City, California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) — giving Gilead the green light to develop and exclusively license MacroGenics’ blood cancer treatment candidate, called MGD024.

  • Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster

    Moderna CEO says not everyone will need an annual COVID booster.

  • Pfizer Wraps Two Key Takeovers, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after finishing its acquisitions of GBT and Biohaven? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • The Fast-Spreading New COVID-19 Subvariant XBB Is Part of a ‘New Class’ of Omicron

    XBB or Gryphon is a new COVID-19 Omicron subvariant that’s soaring in Singapore. Here’s what you need to know about the mutated version of the Omicron variant.

  • Emmanuel The Emu Sick With Avian Flu, Owner Taylor Blake Says

    Taylor Blake, the bird’s caretaker, shared the news in a series of emotional social media posts and said Emmanuel is receiving “around the clock” care.

  • Bill Gates Has Big News About Terrible Disease

    Bill Gates rarely gives up in a fight. The billionaire philanthropist had a sounded frustrated last summer after what he called "setbacks." "Several huge global setbacks over the past few years have left many people discouraged and wondering whether the world is destined to get worse," the co-founder of software giant Microsoft lamented on Twitter on July 13.

  • Las Vegas Strip Casino Workers Seek to Ban a Popular Bad Habit

    You can do anything in Las Vegas (more or less) but some employees want to end one vice that has long been associated with casinos.

  • NGM Bio Plunges As Experimental Drug Fails To Meet Primary Goal In Age-Related Vision Loss Disorder

    NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) announced topline efficacy and safety results from its CATALINA Phase 2 trial of NGM621 for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Over 52 weeks of treatment, NGM621 administered every four weeks (Q4W) (n=108) and every eight weeks (Q8W) (n=104) demonstrated a GA lesion area reduction of 6.3% and 6.5%, respectively, compared to sham (n=106), which did not reach statistical significance in either arm. NGM621 demonstrat

  • What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians

    Try these small shifts in your meal plan pre- and post-flu shot to bounce back in no time.

  • Milestone's stock jumps 25% on positive data for tachycardia treatment

    Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 25.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said its experimental treatment for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study. Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia is a type of arrhythmia. The treatment, etripamil, is a nasal spray. Milestone said it plans to submit a new drug application for etripamil to the Food and Drug Administration in mid-2023. The company's stock is up 29.6% this year, whil

  • OTC hearing aids arrive; Here's what Starkey, Miracle-Ear and Best Buy have planned

    Hearing aids have now officially become an over-the-counter product, potentially shaking up a long-established industry with a big presence in Minnesota.

  • US warned to get ready as Europe deals with new COVID-19 rise

    Rising COVID-19 cases in Europe are setting off warnings that the U.S. could experience a new surge this winter. Previous jumps in the U.S. have followed a pattern in which cases first rise in Europe, making officials nervous they could see a spike in U.S. cases as the weather turns. The most recent data from the European…

  • Most People Who Have a Heart Attack Feel This Symptom First

    A heart attack can be very scary—but knowing the signs can make all the difference. "A heart attack is a frightening event, and you probably don't want to think about it," says Yuri Deychak, MD. "But, if you learn the signs of a heart attack and what steps to take, you can save a life – maybe your own." Here are the most common symptoms of heart attack, according to doctors. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Chest

  • The key to a healthy brain may lie in your gut

    Jeremy Diskin initially attributed the stiffness in his arms to a football injury. Aged 55, he was still playing the game, and hoped physiotherapy would resolve what he assumed was a sports-related complaint. But it didn’t seem to be working, and it wasn’t just his arms: he also had stiff shoulders, a tight neck and difficulties with mobility. “I went for a scan and that showed nothing at all, so the consultant said, ‘I hate to say this but I wonder if it could be Parkinson’s’,” he recalls.

  • Patient Plays Saxophone During Surgery to Remove Brain Tumor at Italian Hospital

    A patient played the saxophone as they underwent a complex brain operation lasting more than nine hours in a hospital in Rome, Italy, the hospital said.A team of 10 professionals from all over the world completely removed the brain tumor of the 35-year-old patient while the patient was awake and without compromising their neurological functions, Paideia International Hospital said.The team was led by Dr Christian Brogna, an international expert in complex cancer surgery and “awake surgery," the hospital said.“The goal of awake surgery is to remove the brain tumor or a vascular malformation such as cavernomas located in specific areas of the brain, while preserving the patient’s quality of life,” Brogna said in a press release from the hospital.Awake surgery makes it possible to map, with extreme precision, the neuronal networks that underlie various brain functions such as playing, speaking, and moving, during the surgery procedure, he explained. Credit: Paideia Hospital via Storyful

  • What is the common cold and why is there no cure for it?

    There are over 200 types of common cold viruses

  • Get ready for one major impact of inflation that won’t hit until next year

    When it comes to healthcare spending, 'consumers can only really choose between paying up or walking away,' one analyst told MarketWatch.

  • Cannabis Straight to Your Door, For A Price

    It just got a lot easier to order weed to your door in Toronto, but will stoners be willing to pay more for it?