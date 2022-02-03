U.S. markets open in 6 hours 56 minutes

invIOs to present at upcoming conferences

invIOs GmbH
·3 min read

VIENNA, Austria, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- invIOs GmbH, a privately held biotechnology company developing novel therapies for cancer, today announced the participation at three upcoming investor conferences, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, Sachs 15th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum and LSX World Congress. invIOs management will hold company presentations at these events and participate in one panel discussion. Further, the company will attend BIO-Europe Spring and Bio€quity Europe.

BIO CEO & Investor Conference
14 – 15 February 2022, New York, USA
16 – 17 February 2022, virtual
Peter Llewellyn-Davies, CEO/CFO, and Dr. Romana Gugenberger, CMSO of invIOs, will hold a company presentation in New York and will be available for meetings in person as well as via the conference’s online partnering system.
Company presentation: 14 February at 2:15 pm EST /8:15 pm CET; Room: Gotham
A recorded presentation will be available online for conference participants.

15th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum
01 – 02 March 2022, virtual
CEO/CFO Peter Llewellyn-Davies will present virtually. Further, Peter was invited as a speaker for the “Advances in Gene & Cell Therapies” Panel, where he will discuss recent developments in the field with other renowned company executives.
Company Spotlight Presentation: 01 March at 9:55 am EST / 3:55 pm CET
Advances in Gene & Cell Therapies Panel: 01 March at 8:55 am EST / 2:55 pm CET

BIO-Europe Spring®
28 - 31 March 2022, virtual
Company representatives will be available for one-to-one meetings via the online partnering system.

LSX World Congress
10 – 11 May 2022, London, UK
16 – 20 May 2022, virtual
CEO/CFO Peter Llewellyn-Davies and Dr. Romana Gugenberger, CMSO, will hold a company presentation and will be available for one-to-one meetings in London and virtually. Presentation details will be announced at a later date.

Bio€quity Europe
May 16–18, 2022, Milan, Italy
May 23–24, 2022, Digital Partnering
Company representatives will be available for one-to-one meetings via the online partnering system.

About invIOs GmbH

invIOs is a privately held biotech company based in Vienna, Austria, focused on the discovery and development of innovative cancer immunotherapies. The proprietary cell therapy technology platform for the silencing of intracellular IO targets, enables rapid treatment of patients using their own cells, by employing short out-of-body times in an out-patient setting. The novel concept allows access to and treatment for indications that had not previously been addressable by cell therapy.

APN401 is the first clinically validated candidate based on the cell therapy platform. The clinical program is a first-in-class ambulatory autologous transient cell therapy to strengthen immune reactivity via an intracellular master checkpoint inhibitor, Cbl-b. It is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced-stage solid tumors.

The second candidate of the platform is INV441, an early-stage cell therapy approach aiming to activate tumor-associated immune cells.

Thirdly, the orally administered small molecule candidate INV501 is being developed to target tumor-specific immune activation via a different entry-point.

Further information, visit www.invios.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For further information please contact:

invIOs GmbH
Peter Llewellyn-Davies
CEO/CFO
Email: investors@invios.com
www.invios.com

Media and Investor Relations
MC Services AG
Raimund Gabriel, Andreas Jungfer
T +49 89 210 228 0
Email: invios@mc-services.eu

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of invIOs and related companies as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements.


