U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,608.50
    -16.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,124.00
    -136.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,939.25
    -45.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,688.90
    -7.80 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.83
    -0.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.80
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.15 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9694
    -0.0015 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    +1.09 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1018
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7070
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,051.92
    -382.09 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.09
    -12.04 (-2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

invIOs to present at upcoming industry and investor conferences

invIOs GmbH
·3 min read
invIOs GmbH
invIOs GmbH

VIENNA, Austria, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- invIOs GmbH (“invIOs”), a privately held biotechnology company developing novel therapies for cancer, today announces its participation at three upcoming industry and investor conferences: BIO-Europe, Inv€$tival Showcase and the Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference.

BIO-Europe
24-26 October 2022, Leipzig, Germany
Peter Llewellyn-Davies, CEO, and Dr. Romana Gugenberger, CMSO, will be on site and available for meetings. Peter Llewellyn-Davies will also speak on a panel discussion about innovation in the life sciences sector in Austria.

A digital company presentation by Peter Llewellyn-Davies is available now online via the event partnering system.

Panel discussion: “Austria – Where innovation moves mountains!”
24 October at 2:00 pm CEST, Exhibition Hall Stage

To request a meeting at the event in Leipzig or during virtual partnering on 1-4 November, please use the partneringONE® system.

Inv€$tival Showcase
14 November 2022, London
Peter Llewellyn-Davies and Dr. Mario Kuttke, Head of Cell Therapy, will be in London and available for 1-on-1 meetings. Peter Llewellyn-Davies will present invIOs’s cell therapy platform, EPiC, and pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical assets on the Biotech Late Growth Stage.

Company presentation: 14 November at 2:15 pm GMT

To request a meeting with invIOs, please use the LSX 1:1 partnering system.

Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference
15-17 November 2022, London
Peter Llewellyn-Davies and Dr. Mario Kuttke will attend the conference and are available for meetings. To set up a meeting, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About invIOs

invIOs is a privately held biotech company based in Vienna, Austria, focusing on the discovery and development of innovative cancer immunotherapies.

EPiC, invIOs’s proprietary cell therapy platform for intracellularly modifying gene expression, enables rapid treatment of patients in an out-patient setting using their own fresh immune cells. Once clinically validated, this novel concept will allow access to and treatment for indications not previously addressable by immunotherapy. The first EPiC-based candidate, APN401, is already being evaluated in human patients.

APN401 is the first candidate treatment that leverages the EPiC platform. It is a first-in-class out-patient approach to strengthen immune reactivity by targeting the intracellular master checkpoint inhibitor Cbl-b. APN401 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

INV441, the second candidate from the EPiC platform, is a tumor-specific cell therapy that targets Cbl-b to activate local, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). It is in pre-clinical evaluation for the treatment of patients with glioblastoma.

Thirdly, INV501 is a novel small molecule candidate designed to activate anti-tumour immune responses. It addresses a novel, undisclosed IO target.

For further information, please visit www.invios.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor contacts

invIOs
Peter Morley
Head of Communications
T +43 1 8656577 121
Email: investors@invios.com

MC Services AG
Raimund Gabriel, Laurie Doyle, Dr. Regina Lutz
T +49 89 210 228 0
Email: invios@mc-services.eu


Recommended Stories

  • DeSantis campaign ad highlights governor's support for his wife during her battle with breast cancer

    The reelection campaign for Gov. Ron DeSantis is out with a new ad highlight how his wife's battle with breast cancer shows a more human side of the Florida Republican.

  • New study suggests benefits of colonoscopies may be overestimated

    A new study from Europe has found that the benefits of regular colonoscopies in helping reduce the risk of colorectal cancer and death may have been overestimated due to gaps in evidence. The Nordic-European Initiative on Colorectal Cancer (NordICC) conducted a trial involving nearly 85,000 people between ages 55 and 64. The study sample included…

  • JPMorgan Chase Is a Leader, But Now on the Downside

    Banking biggie JPMorgan Chase & Co has a dynamic leader in the form of Jamie Dimon but even his leadership skills and foresight have not prevented a decline in the stock price. Let's check on the stock after Dimon warned about a recession Monday and the bank gets set to report its third-quarter earnings Friday morning.

  • All three major U.S. stock indexes remain lower in final hour of trading

    U.S. stocks held onto losses heading into the final hour of trading on Monday, led by declines in the Nasdaq Composite Index. The Nasdaq Composite was down by 0.8% after briefly touching its lowest level since 2020, as investors remained focused on the likelihood of further rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Dow industrials were down by 30 points, or less than 0.1%, after failing to sustain upward momentum. The S&P 500 was also down by 20 points, or 0.6%.

  • Raymond James expands national public finance practice

    Raymond James Financial Inc. is expanding its public finance business with an office in Cleveland, Ohio. The new managing director there is Tim Reidy. The Raymond James public finance practice is one of the top 10 underwriters of municipal bonds in the U.S. with 180 professionals across 37 offices.

  • Apple and Snowflake Are Among the S&P 500’s Weakest Stocks. Why They May Rebound.

    Apple, Snowflake, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Lululemon dove through the summer. Evercore strategists sees signs these five could outperform as the market recovers.

  • Asian markets in decline as Taipei, Tokyo and Seoul share trading resumes after holidays

    Stocks in Taiwan were down 4% early in the first trading session after the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China.

  • An Energy ETF Pops on an Early Surprise from OPEC+

    If you had to pick one group that has performed well over the last seven months in the stock market you would have to say energy - emphatically. Higher oil and gas prices have lifted these stocks from years of slumber, and with the recently announced cut in production by OPEC+, there seems to be more upside to come. The charts of the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shows this as well, as the daily chart, above, shows a strong uptrend channel, well-defined of higher lows and higher highs.

  • US Tech Curbs Could Halve Growth of China’s Top Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- US restrictions on China’s access to advanced American technologies could slash growth of the country’s largest chipmaker by half next year, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All B

  • The climb, stumble and attempted resurrection of a Colorado senior-care company

    InnovAge made a big splash with its IPO in March 2021. A year and a half later, its enrollment was capped in two different states because of resource shortages, and its stock price had fallen by 85%. Now it's trying to make a comeback.

  • European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis

    Aside from runaway inflation, the energy crisis is sucking up capital to guarantee trades amid wild price swings, and this is an increasingly large risk for European financial institutions

  • Factors Setting the Tone for Domino's (DPZ) Q3 Earnings

    Domino's (DPZ) third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from unit-expansion efforts, a solid digital ordering system and higher global retail sales.

  • CPI sets the stage for Fed's November hike, banks report for Q3: What to know this week

    An already strained U.S. stock market will be further challenged in the week ahead as the government publishes a key inflation report and megabanks kick off what’s likely to be a murky earnings season.

  • Kwarteng tries to calm investors but UK bonds sell off again

    British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, who last month sparked a bond market rout with unfunded tax cuts, sought to reassure investors on Monday by bringing forward a budget announcement and naming a Treasury insider to run the department. But a selloff of British government debt sped up again -- even after the Bank of England announced more support for the fragile market -- on worries about the scale of borrowing planned by Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss.

  • Binance Exec on the Company's M&A Outlook

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said the company may spend over $1 billion this year on deals. Chief Communications Officer Patrick Hillmann says "we're going to continue to keep our powder dry" amid this bear market, while discussing the attractive projects they see in the space.

  • Remote work isn’t hurting our mental well-being. The lack of work-life boundaries is

    Traditionalist bosses are using concerns over employees’ mental health to force a return to in-office work, says behavioral scientist Gleb Tsipursky.

  • State Street Hires New Compliance Chief From Google

    State Street Corp. said it appointed Yvette Hollingsworth Clark as its new global chief compliance officer.

  • Stellantis, GME Resources seal nickel and cobalt deal for battery production

    PARIS (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis has signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with GME Resources to secure supplies of nickel and cobalt sulphate for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, the two companies said on Monday. The deal marks a further move by the world's fourth largest carmaker to lock down supplies of metals needed for batteries that power EV cars, ahead of an expected surge in global demand as a transition towards cleaner mobility gains traction. Earlier this year the Franco-Italian group signed a lithium supply agreement with developer Vulcan Energy Resources and said it would invest 50 million euros ($48.6 million)to buy an 8% stake in it.

  • Here's Why You Should Hold Sun Life Financial (SLF) Stock

    Sun Life Financial (SLF) is well-poised to gain from strategic buyouts, higher large-case group benefits sales, business growth, prudent capital deployment and sufficient liquidity.

  • 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

    These three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed funds can help you maximize your retirement portfolio returns.