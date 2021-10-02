U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,714.65
    +2,793.12 (+6.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Invisalign Mesa AZ Updated By Snow Family Dentistry

Snow Family Dentistry
·2 min read

Snow Family Dentistry (+1-480-982-7289) updated its Invisalign clear aligner therapy treatments for those with underbite, overbite, crossbite, gaps, crooked teeth etc in the Gilbert, Apache Junction and Mesa AZ area

Mesa, AZ, United States, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The practice is passionate about helping people patients smile confidently by fixing alignment problems like crossbite, underbite, overbite, gaps, crooked teeth, and spaces.

Snow Family Dentistry is conveniently located at 4540 E Baseline Rd # 110, Mesa, AZ 85206 and welcome patients from Gilbert, and Apache Junction. More information can be found at https://finance.yahoo.com/news/mesa-az-invisalign-clear-aligner-120300619.html

They use Invisalign to straighten and position teeth personally for each case. Their updated treatment means everyone gets the smile they want and experiences a self-esteem and confidence boost.

For patients preferring ‘not so obvious’ and a more comfortable substitute to train track or metal braces, Invisalign could be a great choice. Invisalign clear aligners are manufactured with transparent compound and customized to fit firmly and comfortably over the patient’s teeth. This makes them very discrete and unlikely to be seen.

Dr. Dallin Snow and his dedicated staff can help patients choose the best solution to optimize their smile. If the patient is a good fit for Invisalign, the team will create 3D models of the teeth, thus ensuring a precise fit as explained here https://snowfamilydentistry.com/services/cosmetic-dentistry/invisalign-mesa-az

Each aligner tray will be worn for approximately two weeks. At the end of two weeks, patients switch to the next tray in the series. Generally, they will need to visit the dentist less often, usually only once every six to eight weeks.

Although the full cost of Invisalign varies depending on the patient’s needs, one can anticipate that it will cost somewhere between $3,000 to $7,000. At Snow Family Dentistry, the cost covers both the treatment and the consultation.

The practice has been serving patients in the Mesa, Arizona, area for more than 40 years. In addition to orthodontic treatments, they also offer restorative and preventative dental services, as well as emergency care and whole family dentistry solutions.

A satisfied patient said: “I am so pleased with Snow Family dentistry. Dr. Snow and Ilxys are amazing and they make you feel comfortable throughout your dental treatment. They even have massage chairs in the back if you get there too early. I highly recommend this office to anyone in the East Valley.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/09/28/2304418/0/en/Mesa-AZ-Invisalign-Clear-Aligner-Therapy-Orthodontics-Treatment-Update.html


Website: https://snowfamilydentistry.com/

CONTACT: Name: Lindsey Snow Organization: Snow Family Dentistry Address: 540 E Baseline Rd # 110, Mesa, AZ 85206, United States Phone: +1-480-982-7289


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 11.4% on Friday after rival drugmaker Merck (NYSE: MRK) released positive data for a new oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Merck said an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed its drug, known as molnupiravir, cut the risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50% for patients with mild or moderate cases of the disease. The healthcare giant intends to request Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment from the Food and Drug Administration based on its encouraging clinical trials results.

  • Here's Why Omeros Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER), a biopharmaceutical company, are falling today after the company made a disclosure regarding narsoplimab, an experimental treatment to address side effects of stem cell transplants. Omeros has just one revenue stream at the moment, Omidria, an expensive eye-drop solution that gets added to the bill when Medicare patients go under the knife for lens replacements and cataract removals.

  • Moderna and Novavax Stocks Are Tumbling Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Merck’s new Covid-19 drug could be one of the most lucrative drugs ever

    American pharmaceutical company Merck is ready to seek approval for what would be the first antiviral drug against Covid-19, the company announced today. The drug, named molnupiravir, reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 50% in Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms compared with placebo, Merck said. After the positive results of its clinical trials, Merck plans to submit the data for review and obtain emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as soon as possible.

  • Why Guardant Health Is Down More Than 14% Friday

    Shares of healthcare company Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) are down 14.2% as of mid-session today on the heels of unconfirmed reports that it's interested in acquiring peer and indirect rival NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO). Only citing "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg reported on Friday that disease diagnostics Guardant Health is considering an acquisition of cancer-testing specialist NeoGenomics. Although neither NeoGenomics nor Guardant Health has confirmed they're in such discussions, the suggestion has an air of credibility.

  • Why Dynavax Technologies Stock Is Sliding Today

    Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX), a small-cap vaccine and immunotherapy company, is having another volatile day. The biotech's shares are on a wild ride yet again because of news from pharma titan Merck (NYSE: MRK). Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics reported that their oral antiviral pill slashed hospitalization rates in adult COVID-19 patients by half.

  • Vaccine Stocks Shed $84 Billion as Merck Pill Adds to Rough Week

    (Bloomberg) -- For the world’s leading Covid-19 vaccine makers, news that Merck & Co.’s experimental pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death in half was the latest blow in a very bad week.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Press

  • Will you be able to afford health care in retirement? 4 ways to keep costs low

    Health care in retirement is a big-ticket item. Some planning, good insurance choices, and an understanding of your conditions and coverage can help manage the costs.

  • Americans’ Spending Tracks Covid-19 Once Again

    A peak in the Delta wave coincided with an uptick in consumer spending, though it might not be smooth sailing as temperatures drop.

  • Is Trevena Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    On Thursday, tiny King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based biotech Trevena (TRVN) released the data from an Imperial College London trial involving 30 patients enrolled in the proof-of-concept study of its TRV027 treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. "The results showed that TRV027 was well-tolerated and provided initial evidence of its potential to improve biomarker and clinical endpoints associated with COVID-19 disease severity and progression," reported Trevena, and patients treated with

  • Editas Stock Firestorm Rages On; CRISPR Gene-Editing Stock Flashes Sell Signal

    The firestorm around Editas continued Thursday as investors digested underwhelming data from a CRISPR gene-therapy test.

  • If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

    Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of th

  • ‘This is a profound game changer’: Merck’s antiviral pill cuts risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death in half, data show

    Former FDA head says Merck's oral pill could become a powerful tool in combating COVID in high-risk patients who are already symptomatic.

  • One Major Side Effect of Drinking Almond Milk, Says Dietitian

    Almond milk has quickly become a staple in many households, especially as people continue to turn to dairy-free, plant-based alternatives in place of traditional cow's milk.In fact, almond milk happens to be the most popular non-dairy milk due, in part, to its pleasant texture and subtly nutty flavor. And that's no surprise, considering it's not only super versatile and tasty, but also low in calories, carbs, and fat.Despite all of the beverage's health benefits, though, it had a few drawbacks.

  • EyePoint Sets its Sights on Developing Treatments Improving the Lives of Eye Disease Sufferers

    Photo Credit: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Companies dedicated to improving the lives of the 2.2 billion people suffering from eye diseases are making incredible strides in developing new therapeutics. One of those companies, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), is progressing its pipeline – which is entirely focused on addressing the most serious disorders impacting eyesight – in part through the ongoing Phase 1 DAVIO trial of its proprietary EYP-1901. EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry contains compelling stock choices for investors of all ages and trading styles. One of the things I love about healthcare stocks in particular is the fact that this industry can be highly defensive, meaning that regardless of what's happening with the economy or the rest of the stock market, established companies in this space generally garner a consistent stream of demand. On that note, here are two great healthcare stocks to consider buying right now that you can hold and keep adding to for many years regardless of what the market does.

  • Ban on 'surprise' medical bills on track for Jan. 1 rollout

    The Biden administration on Thursday put final touches on consumer protections against so-called “surprise” medical bills. Patients will no longer have to worry about getting a huge bill following a medical crisis if the closest hospital emergency room happened to have been outside their insurance plan's provider network.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxer Excuses in Interview

    COVID cases are finally trending downward, slowly, but that's no reason to stop being careful, warned the experts at today's COVID briefing. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also appeared on The Interview With Hugh Hewitt to discuss the pandemic. Read on for 7 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COV

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Teaches GOP Basic Female Anatomy During Abortion Hearing

    "Once again we’re in a room of legislators who are attempting to legislate reproductive systems that they know nothing about," the congresswoman said.

  • Why Merck Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Pharma giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw its shares rise by a healthy 9% in premarket trading Friday morning. What's juicing Merck's stock price this morning? Ahead of the opening bell, the company announced that its oral antiviral medication molnupiravir -- developed in conjunction with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics -- cut the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 by half.