U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,229.23
    +18.99 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,474.55
    +165.04 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,863.60
    +8.80 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.06
    +15.82 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.46
    +2.53 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.30
    -0.44 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0323
    +0.0021 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8680
    +0.0820 (+2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2205
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9700
    +0.0970 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,383.20
    +448.70 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    577.31
    +2.57 (+0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.91
    -41.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service in Florida

·2 min read

Parent Company, Radio Systems Corporation®, acquires Invisible Fence of Central Florida and Invisible Fence of Volusia and Flagler Counties, all are authorized independent dealerships, in an expansion effort to support more pet owners.

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand, a pioneer in the pet containment industry, announce they are expanding their service area in Florida, effective August 11th, 2022.

Invisible Fence of Central Florida and Invisible Fence of Volusia and Flagler Counties have been authorized, full-service dealerships of genuine Invisible Fence products and services since 1986 with collectively more than 15,000 satisfied human customers, as well as the endorsement of neighborhood veterinarians.

Invisible Fence of Volusia and Flagler Counties will be rolling into Invisible Fence of Central Florida and will continue to serve and be committed to improving the way The Villages, Gainesville, Ocala, Orlando, Lakeland, Clermont, Sebring pet owners live with their four-legged family members.

"Our mission is to keep dogs and cats safe at home, and the Central Florida team is passionate about working hard to ensure pet safety. We're excited to join forces with them and change the way people live with their pets." Said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Invisible Fence of Central Florida and Invisible Fence of Volusia and Flagler Counties is Radio System Corporation's 28th acquisition in 22 months. The company recently acquired Invisible Fence of Middle Tennessee and Invisible Fence of Maryland now having a footprint that covers over 240 communities across the U.S. and Canada.

"We're eager to expand our direct services in Central Florida. We'll be able to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions while providing the same high-level attention to the customers of The Villages, Gainesville, Ocala, Orlando, Lakeland, Clermont, Sebring have come to expect." Said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training, and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

Invisible Fence of Central Florida will continue to champion pet welfare in the local community through local animal shelter donations, adoption events, and the Project Breathe™ Program.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of Central Florida on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

Contact: Rana Heidari
Email: rheidari@invisiblefence.net 
Phone: (615) 339-8455

Invisible Fence® Brand (PRNewsfoto/Invisible Fence)
Invisible Fence® Brand (PRNewsfoto/Invisible Fence)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invisible-fence-brand-expands-direct-service-in-florida-301604518.html

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand

Recommended Stories

  • Ground broken for Door County's first standalone Starbucks, along with AT&T and a clinic

    The coffee giant's neighbors in the building will be an AT&T store and a Door County Medical Center express clinic, all expected to open in spring

  • Nutrition For Zero Hunger's Continued Impact

    By John Agwunobi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

  • Donor-advised funds like Fidelity’s are starving charities of the money they need

    Taxpayers are subsidizing wealthy DAF donors, but there's no requirement that the contributions ever be used for charitable purposes

  • NortonLifeLock Employees Enrich Lives Through Volunteering

    Employees in Ireland give and receive when supporting their local communities

  • ComScore (SCOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    comScore (SCOR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.57% and 5.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 37.50% and 11.66%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • WWE Says Vince McMahon, Under Investigation for Alleged Misconduct, Made Personal Payments Totaling $19.6 Million

    Vince McMahon’s off-the-books personal payments that he made while chairman and CEO of WWE were higher than previously reported, the company said. Last month, the wrestling entertainment company announced that it would revise its financial statements going back to 2019 to account for $14.6 million of “certain payments” that McMahon made while chairman and CEO […]

  • Is Trending Stock 3M Company (MMM) a Buy Now?

    3M (MMM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • The Post-Julie Wainwright RealReal Goes Pre-pandemic

    The luxury resale pioneer said it is seeing some changes in consumer shopping habits.

  • Planet Fitness Shares Slide On Q2 Revenue Miss

    Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 63.5% year-on-year to $224.4 million, missing the consensus of $230.14 million. System-wide same-store sales increased by 13.6%. Revenue from the Franchise segment rose 13.3% Y/Y to $82.5 million, the Corporate-owned stores climbed 150% to $101.5 million, and Equipment gained 69.8% Y/Y to $40.4 million. Total operating costs and expenses rose 74.6% Y/Y to $169.4 million. The operating margin was 24.5%, and operating inc

  • Mark Carney to chair Brookfield Asset Management post-spin out

    Canadian investor Brookfield said former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will become chair of its asset management division when it separately lists on the Toronto and New York exchange in November. Carney, currently vice-chairman of Brookfield Asset Management and U.N. special climate envoy, will retain his role as head of transition investing at the new company, which will manage $750 billion in assets, including for third parties. The rest of the existing company will be renamed Brookfield Corporation and remain dual-listed, focusing on investing its own capital, built up over decades from its investments in everything from real estate to renewable energy projects.

  • Singapore’s economy grows 4.4% on year in second quarter

    Singapore's economy expanded at a faster pace in the second quarter than in the prior quarter, on quicker growth in the goods- and services-producing industries.

  • Redbox Is Now Officially Part of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment as $375 Million Deal Closes

    Redbox, the struggling DVD-rental kiosk operator and video streamer, is now part of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment — the streaming aggregator that gets its name from the best-selling series of self-help books. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment announced Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of Redbox Entertainment in an all-stock transaction […]

  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -241.18% and 129.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • With the global economy squeezed from all sides, the Great Stagflation has arrived

    As globalization unravels, the prevailing winds have shifted to drive output lower and prices higher

  • Is Intrepid Potash (IPI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • BlackRock Launches a Bitcoin Trust. What It Means for Crypto and the Stock.

    The $8.5 trillion asset manager is adding a private Bitcoin trust for institutional investors to its digital asset suite. The move could help Bitcoin adoption in the long run, but may have scant impact in the short term.

  • Eagle Bancorp reaches settlement with Fed, revises Q2 earnings

    Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) reached its second settlement agreement in recent months with federal regulators tied to investigations into its business practices — a move that caused it to lower its previously reported second-quarter earnings. The Bethesda-based parent of EagleBank disclosed Tuesday that it had agreed Aug. 2 to a settlement “in principle” with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The preliminary agreement, revealed in the company’s quarterly earnings report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, marks another step toward ending a pair of yearslong, federal investigations — one led by the SEC, the other led by the Federal Reserve — into some of the bank's actions under former CEO and founder Ron Paul.

  • Ripple Labs Weighs Buying Crypto Lender Celsius’ Assets: Report

    Key XRP backer Ripple Labs says it is interested in purchasing the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network.

  • China's Lenovo reports slowest revenue growth in nine quarters

    Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, reported flat revenue for the April to June quarter when many Chinese cities were hit by COVID-19 lockdowns, marking its most subdued result in nine quarters. Total revenue during the period was $16.96 billion, up 0.2% from the same quarter a year ago though it was in line with an average Refinitiv estimate of $16.87 billion drawn from seven analysts. However, Lenovo has made big strides in expanding into other higher-margin businesses such as server operation, information technology services and mobile devices, with Lenovo's non-PC business now accounting for 37% of the company's revenue.