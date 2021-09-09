U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,514.93
    +0.86 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,039.83
    +8.76 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,330.94
    +44.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.91
    +17.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.96
    -0.34 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1834
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3190
    -0.0150 (-1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3854
    +0.0079 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7340
    -0.5260 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,148.64
    +687.66 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,216.63
    +25.96 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Invisible Fence Expands Direct Service in Northwest Indiana

·2 min read

Parent Company, Radio Systems Corporation®, acquires Invisible Fence of Northwest Indiana dealership in an expansion effort to support more pet owners

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand, pioneer of the pet containment industry, announced Invisible Fence of the Southwest Suburbs is growing their service area into Indiana. Invisible Fence of the Southwest Suburbs will continue to serve their current territories in the Southwest Suburbs of Chicago and surrounding areas as well as expanding their footprint in 18 new territories.

Invisible Fence of the Southwest Suburbs has been an authorized, full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services in 2012. With the addition of 18 new territories, Invisible Fence of the Southwest Suburbs will now serve over 5,000 satisfied customers.

"Invisible Fence of Northwest Indiana has made it their mission to keep dogs and cats safely contained since 1988. We look forward to continuing this mission with them as they join our Southwest Suburbs dealership." Said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Northwest Indiana is the company's 11th acquisitions of the year. The company just recently acquired Invisible Fence of Peoria / Bloomington and Invisible Fence Springfield, IL and now has over 240 authorized dealers. Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"Expanding our footprint allows us to provide the same high-level of attention customers have come to expect while extending our customer service hours and offering new and innovative solutions to help customers enjoy their pets even more." said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the most premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

Growing dealerships allows Invisible Fence to continue to support and be involved in their communities. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence of the Southwest Suburbs will continue to contribute to local pet wellness.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of the Southwest Suburbs on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

Contact: Tricia Everett
Email: teverett@invisiblefence.net
Phone: (865) 235-8791

Invisible Fence&#xae; Brand (PRNewsfoto/Invisible Fence)
Invisible Fence® Brand (PRNewsfoto/Invisible Fence)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invisible-fence-expands-direct-service-in-northwest-indiana-301372737.html

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand

Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • Why Online Sports Gambling Companies May Never Earn Much Money

    The industry is spending heavily on marketing and advertising, but Richard Greenfield of Lightshed Partners says there will be a limit to the size of the market.

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • How the Covid crisis is making retirement inequality worse

    At least 1.7 million extra older workers have retired early as a result of the pandemic, research finds

  • Himax Technologies: Solid Hope for Higher Sales

    Year-to-date shares of Himax Technologies (HIMX) have risen by more than 55%, outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) substantially, as the benchmark index for the technology sector rose by a bit more than 20%. Strong catalysts are suggesting that there is a good likelihood that the share price will continue moving up. Thus, I am bullish on this stock. Based in Tainan City, Taiwan, Himax Technologies is a leading provider of display imaging processing semiconductor solutions,

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

    Amazon's and SpaceX's FCC spat isn't over.

  • Walmart to scrap quarterly bonuses as it raises wages

    "The overwhelming majority of our associates say their hourly wage is the most important part of their pay and by folding the bonus into the overall pay raise, associates receive consistent, predictable pay," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. With the wage increase, Walmart's U.S. average hourly wage will go up to $16.40, it has said.

  • Intel Expects Huge Growth in Auto Chips. It’s Bulking Up in Europe.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that the market for car chips will double by 2030. He detailed plans for at least two European facilities.

  • Natural Gas Jumps to 7-Year High as Winter Supply Worries Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas futures soared to a seven-year high amid escalating concerns about tight supplies heading into the winter-heating season. Gas prices are soaring across the northern hemisphere as anxiety mounts about the prospects of a supply crunch in coming weeks when cold weather begins to descend and homeowners switch on furnaces. A confluence of production and processing disruptions are running headlong into robust demand for the fuel in some of the world’s biggest economies.

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • Oil Holds Gains in Wake of Falling U.S. Crude Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after a U.S. government report showed declining crude and fuel stockpiles in the wake of Hurricane Ida shuttering most of the Gulf of Mexico’s production. Futures recovered after earlier sliding as much as 2.1% in New York on Thursday. Domestic crude stockpiles fell for a fifth straight week and gasoline inventories tumbled to the lowest since 2019, according to Energy Information Administration data.Prices were under pressure earlier in the session after China, t

  • China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom

    Venezuela’s oil industry is inching closer and closer to complete collapse, but China may just swoop in and exploit the country’s vast reserves...at a discount

  • Congress Could Make Your Employer Offer You a 401(k)

    While many companies offer their employers access to 401(k) plans, there is no requirement mandating them to do so. But this could soon change under a proposal that would require more employers to offer their workers 401(k) plans and other … Continue reading → The post Congress Could Make Your Employer Offer You a 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California Supreme Court Settles Pay Rate For Missed Meal, Rest, And Recovery Periods

    The California Supreme Court recently addressed what the proper rate for paying missed meals, rest, and recovery periods are under California state law. The California Supreme Court concluded that the rate must be calculated using not only the employees' base hourly rate but also a proportionate share of non-discretionary payments, thus increasing the rate. This ruling has been applied retroactively by the court. Background Under California's Labor Code, Section 226.7(c), employers are required

  • BlackRock, Defying Soros Warning, Breaks New Ground in China

    (Bloomberg) -- For the world’s biggest money managers, China’s trillions in investable assets speak louder than any warnings of a “tragic mistake” from billionaire George Soros. About a day after Soros called out BlackRock Inc. in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, the $9.5 trillion asset manager said it drew in 6.7 billion yuan ($1 billion) for its first China mutual fund, closing fundraising days ahead of schedule so it could invest sooner. It had just launched the debut product last week, about two

  • Oil steady; U.S. gasoline demand offsets China move to tap oil stocks

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices held steady on Thursday as lower U.S. production after Hurricane Ida and high gasoline demand offset a small crude draw and China's announcement that it would release state oil reserves to ease pressure on domestic refiners. Brent futures fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.45 a barrel by 11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $69.21.