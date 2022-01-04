U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Invisors announces global expansion into Europe

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, announced today that it has expanded into Europe. Doing so allows Invisors to extend its delivery capabilities for its North American-based customers and serve the growing support needs of live Workday customers in Europe.

Invisors provides initial deployment, optimization and ongoing support services for Workday's full suite of products.

Invisors provides initial deployment, optimization and ongoing support services for Workday's full suite of products, including Human Capital Management, Financial Management, Adaptive Planning and Prism Analytics. The Invisors team has successfully completed over 200 Workday client engagements and its results have been recognized by Fortune's Great Place to Work, Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces, and Inc. Magazine's 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

"It's an exciting time at Invisors," said Keith Diego, Invisors co-founder. "Expanding into Europe allows us to better serve our North American multi-national customers with coverage from locally based consultants. Additionally, as European companies continue to migrate their HR and financial systems to Workday and are looking for optimization and ongoing support once live, we can serve these customers in region as we grow our team in 2022."

In the coming months, new team members will be joining Invisors to lead its European delivery and operations.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invisors-announces-global-expansion-into-europe-301453116.html

SOURCE Invisors

