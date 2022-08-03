U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

InVista releases new solution for personality-based hiring

·2 min read

LUTZ, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InVista, a division of PAR, Inc., recently announced its first offering from their pre-hire solutions product line. The InVista Select: Personality Candidate Report is designed to help hiring managers select the best-fitting candidates for open roles. Reports are customized for each candidate based on their responses to the InVista Select: Personality Assessment.

Based on the gold-standard NEO personality test, the assessment measures how candidates will likely behave, perform, and interact with others in a work setting. Results focus on five aspects of the candidate's personality: agreeableness, conscientiousness, even-temperedness, extraversion, and openness. Research has shown that matching candidates to roles using these five areas of personality is linked to greater success in hiring and retaining high performing employees.

Available in both web-based and downloadable formats, the report provides an immediate hiring recommendation and a snapshot of candidates' overall scores on the five NEO factors, along with personality facet summaries and customized management considerations. Hiring managers can use this information to screen candidates quickly and efficiently, compare candidates' strengths and weaknesses, and make valid, science-based hiring decisions. In addition, the report provides actionable guidance regarding what managers can expect from the employee in the workplace and suggestions for how best to manage them.

Using standardized assessments for hiring is beneficial because it allows for a more consistent, fair process and more reliable results, even across different hiring managers and different roles. In addition, the digital format supports consistent selection processes within remote or hybrid work environments.

"This report is a very exciting evolution to the InVista offerings," said Kristin Greco, CEO of PAR and InVista. "It's user-friendly and succinct, allowing business leaders to quickly get the information they need to not only hire the right employees but also help them succeed once they're on board."

Supplemental materials offered along with the report include a comprehensive structured interview guide and guidance on best practices for interviewing. The InVista Select product line will continue to expand, eventually offering several solutions to support different hiring needs.

Learn more about InVista and its solutions for employee selection, development, and wellbeing at invistainsights.com.

About InVista

InVista (invistainsights.com) is a division of PAR, Inc., dedicated to employee wellbeing and talent acquisition built on the strength of PAR's proven psychological assessment experience.

About PAR, Inc.

Founded in 1978, PAR (parinc.com) is a leading publisher of assessment instruments, software, and other related materials. Over the past three decades, PAR has earned a reputation for providing customers with innovative assessment solutions and unparalleled customer service.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invista-releases-new-solution-for-personality-based-hiring-301599232.html

SOURCE InVista Insights

