Invitae to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 8, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021, and will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Invitae's (NVTA) mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. www.invitae.com (PRNewsFoto/Invitae Corporation)

To access the conference call, please register at the link below:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/DqFqYhVe

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a conference ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email.

The live webcast of the call and slide deck, may be accessed here or by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com. A replay of the webcast and conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.

Following prepared remarks, management will respond to questions from analysts, subject to time limitations. The Company encourages shareholders and those representing them to send in questions to ir@invitae.com.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

Contact:

ir@invitae.com

(628) 213-3369

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitae-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-monday-november-8-2021-301408075.html

SOURCE Invitae Corporation