Invitae Announces Partnership with Epic to Streamline Genetic Testing

– Collaboration will simplify providers' and patients' access to discrete test results that can inform more precise, personalized medicine –

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced its partnership with Epic, an industry-leading healthcare software company.

Through Aura, Epic's specialty diagnostics suite, Invitae will streamline interactions with provider organizations in the Epic community, making test result information available in providers' usual workflows so that it's easier to use genetic insights to inform treatment decisions.

"Genetic testing can inform some of the most important care decisions in patients' lives, and Invitae is making it more accessible to both patients and providers across the Epic community," said Dave Fuhrmann, senior vice president of research and development at Epic. "Aura will help them do so by further enabling precision medicine at many of the nation's leading healthcare organizations."

"Our use of Aura allows patients and providers to seamlessly access genetic testing that can help identify at-risk individuals, enhance early detection and better personalize treatments with the goals of achieving better outcomes and reducing the burden on the broader healthcare system," said Robert Nussbaum, M.D., chief medical officer at Invitae.

About Invitae

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. We aim to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company's beliefs regarding its collaboration with Epic, including that the partnership will simplify providers' and patients' access to discrete test results that can inform more precise, personalized medicine. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of inflation and the current economic environment on the company's business; the company's ability to grow its business in a cost-efficient manner; the company's history of losses; the company's ability to maintain important customer relationships; the company's ability to compete; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the applicability of clinical results to actual outcomes; risks associated with litigation; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; security breaches, loss of data and other disruptions; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

