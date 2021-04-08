Invitae joins NIH-sponsored study aimed at improving understanding of the links between genes and cancer, heart disease and other conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, has joined eMERGE Network, a nationwide effort organized and funded by the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) that connects genetic data and electronic medical record (EMR) systems to advance the use of genetics in healthcare. As a new clinical affiliate, Invitae will provide genetic testing for a study of up to 25,000 patients to evaluate the impact of population screening.

Invitae's (NVTA) mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. www.invitae.com (PRNewsFoto/Invitae Corporation)

"Our own research has shown that people can harbor a genetic change that could put them at increased risk for conditions like cancer and heart disease. The eMERGE study is part of the work conducted by the NHGRI to improve understanding of these rates in diverse populations, with an emphasis on underrepresented minorities, and identify best practices for population screening," said Robert Nussbaum, M.D., chief medical officer at Invitae. "We're proud to be participating in this important effort, through which we hope to not only help provide information that study participants can use to improve their health but also contribute important findings that may improve healthcare for all."

Participants enrolled in the study conducted through the effort will receive genetic testing through Invitae to identify genetic changes linked to conditions such as coronary artery disease, hereditary breast and ovarian cancer, and Lynch syndrome, along with access to follow-up testing for family members. In addition to testing, Invitae will provide clinical resources for participants in the study, including the opportunity to interact with Gia, Invitae's advanced clinical chatbot, to learn more about the genetic testing process and what their results mean.

Using findings about genetic changes and information from EMRs, study researchers will work to deepen understanding of the connections between genetics and health and to develop ways to put that knowledge into practice to help improve patient care. Importantly, participating study sites are particularly focused on including diverse populations, such as underrepresented minority populations, underserved populations, or populations who experience poorer medical outcomes.

Story continues

About eMERGE Network

eMERGE is a national network organized and funded by the NHGRI, of the NIH, that combines DNA biorepositories with electronic medical record (EMR) systems to establish protocols and methodologies for improved genomic risk assessments for diverse populations and to integrate their use in clinical care. NHGRI first initiated the eMERGE Network in 2007 and began the fourth phase in July 2020. The Network brings together researchers with a wide range of expertise in genomics, statistics, ethics, informatics, and clinical medicine from leading medical research institutions across the country to conduct research in genomics, including discovery, clinical implementation and public resources. In addition, the consortium includes a focus on social and ethical issues such as privacy, confidentiality, and interactions with the broader community. More information is available at the eMERGE website.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the design and objectives of the study; and the company's expectations regarding the outcomes of the study. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the company's history of losses; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; security breaches, loss of data and other disruptions; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Source: Invitae Corporation

Contact:

Laura D'Angelo

pr@invitae.com

(628) 213-3283

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitae-joins-nih-sponsored-study-aimed-at-improving-understanding-of-the-links-between-genes-and-cancer-heart-disease-and-other-conditions-301264664.html

SOURCE Invitae Corporation