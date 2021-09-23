U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,415.75
    +31.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,358.00
    +229.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,271.00
    +107.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.30
    +24.40 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.27
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.20
    -9.60 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    -5.07 (-20.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3666
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9380
    +0.1600 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,901.91
    +1,636.83 (+3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.86
    +63.38 (+6.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.26
    +32.89 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Invitation to AAK's Capital Market Day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAK AB hereby invites analysts, investors and media to its Capital Market Day on November 23, 2021, held at Best Western Malmö Arena Hotel in Malmö, Sweden.

President and CEO Johan Westman will, together with Tomas Bergendahl, CFO, and Anne Mette Olesen, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, update the financial market and media on AAK's strategy and business, financial development, and progress made within the sustainability area.

Karsten Nielsen, Chief Technology Officer, will give a presentation on the complexity of speciality oils and fats, and René Schou, President Global Industries, will give an update on market opportunities tied to the world's increased focus on sustainability. In addition, Sourcing Manager Jakob Nybroe will share his first-hand experiences from working with Kolo Nafaso, AAK's direct shea sourcing program in West Africa. All presentations will be held in English.

Throughout the event, local Covid-19-related restrictions in place will be adhered to.

Program
The program starts at 11:30 a.m. CET with registration and a light lunch. Presentations will begin at 12:30 p.m. CET. During the afternoon, there will also be a short break and a Q&A session. The full event will end no later than 5:00 p.m. CET.

Location
Best Western Malmö Arena Hotel is located at Hyllie Boulevard 12 in Malmö, Sweden. For further details, visit www.malmoarenahotel.com.

Registration
For more information about the event and to register, visit www.aak.com/cmd. Please confirm your participation no later than November 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET.


For more information, please contact:
Gabriella Grotte
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
Mobile: +46 737 16 80 01
E-mail: gabriella.grotte@aak.com

The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 a.m. CET on September 23, 2021.

About AAK
Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice and Personal Care. Our 3,900 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for 150 years.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aak-ab/r/invitation-to-aak-s-capital-market-day,c3420164

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/871/3420164/1472090.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-aaks-capital-market-day-301383697.html

SOURCE AAK AB

Recommended Stories

  • Somalis enjoy first public film screening in 30 years

    The war-ravaged country's national theatre showed two short films by Somali director Ibrahim CM.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • BlackBerry Limited (BB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me on the call today are Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, John Chen; and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Rai. After I read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, John will provide a business update, Steve will review the financial results.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for video gaming, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, and other markets -- had jumped a solid 3.3% in Wednesday trading after CNBC reported last night that Goldman Sachs is bullish on U.S. semiconductor stocks. Tech market intelligence source International Data Corporation has just released its forecast for the semiconductor industry over the next two years. Mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart-home devices, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access are all growth markets for semiconductors, IDC says.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks to Benefit From Accelerating EV Adoption, Say Analysts

    Electric vehicles have been with us since the dawn of automobiles; several early models a century ago were electrically powered. But the technology involved – in power generation, in batteries, in electric drive motors and power trains, in chassis and body design and materials – is coming into its own now. Today’s electric cars share the same styling as gasoline vehicles, can match or exceed legacy vehicles’ performance, and are rapidly gaining in reliability and battery charge range. The explos

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.)?

    Let's talk about the popular Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ). The company's shares saw a significant share price...

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Hibbett Among 9 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy in the September Sell-Off

    History has shown that a market sell-off is a great time to add quality companies to your portfolio. At a market capitalization of $300 billion, Adobe is one of the largest software companies in the world. The company breaks its results into three categories.

  • China Stocks From Property to Tech Jump on Evergrande Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Beaten-down Chinese shares from property developers to tech giants and casinos advanced on Thursday as worries that a spread of China Evergrande Group’s debt woes to the broader market ebbed.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin R

  • Lucid Eyes Buy Point As Air Deliveries Loom With 520-Mile Range, Outgunning Tesla

    Lucid stock nears a potential buy point. The EV startup surged on news that its first electric cars will beat Tesla on range.

  • Stephen Weiss Shares His Next Steps For His FedEx Position

    Stephen Weiss spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), which traded sharply lower on Wednesday after an earnings miss. Weiss said the Street knew FedEx is going to miss, but not this bad. Labor costs and shortage are the main concern for the company, but Weiss expects the labor issues are going to loosen up now that we are done with the summer. He has cut his position right after the call when the stock was trading $6 lower, but he decided to add to the p