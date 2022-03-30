Invitation to AGM webinar and start of the voting period

AS Tallinna Sadam

AS Tallinna Sadam invites interested parties to participate in a webinar on Wednesday 6 April at 14.00 (EEST, GMT+3), where chairman of the supervisory board Aare Tark, chairman of the management board Valdo Kalm, member of the management board / CFO Andrus Ait and chairman of the nomination committee Ando Leppiman will summarize 2021, present the content of AGM draft resolutions and answer questions.



Anyone can take part in the webinar via Worksup web solution by clicking here: https://worksup.com/app#id=TALLINNASADAM2022. Questions can be asked from the speakers by sending them to the e-mail investor@ts.ee in advance at the latest by beginning of the webinar or during the webinar in writing in Worksup application. The webinar will be held in Estonian with simultaneous translation into English. The webinar can be reviewed until 12 April in the Worksup environment via the link above and after that through Port of Tallinn's youtube channel.

As in the previous two years, the general meeting is not held in physical form and the management board proposes to vote on the resolutions of the shareholders without convening the meeting. Voting of shareholders' resolutions will begin on 5 April and will last until 25 April (inclusive). The list of shareholders entitled to vote will be fixed on 4 April as of the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Presentations of the webinar, voting ballot, voting procedure and other materials of the general meeting will be published on 4 April at 8:00 (EEST) as stock exchange announcement and on the website of Tallinna Sadam: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/agm/

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to unaudited financial results, the group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee



