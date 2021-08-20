U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

Invitation to Aktia’s Capital Markets Day 2021

Aktia Pankki Oyj
·1 min read

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
20 August 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

Invitation to Aktia’s Capital Markets Day 2021

Aktia invites investors, analysts and representatives from banks and media to Aktia's virtual Capital Markets Day, which will be held on Wednesday, 8 September 2021 at 9.00 a.m. (EEST). The event will end approximately at 12.00 p.m.

During the Capital Markets Day, Aktia's management will provide current information of the company's business operations, strategy and operating environment, as well as present the company's financial development. The event is held in English.

Presentations will be given by:

  • Mikko Ayub, President and CEO

  • Outi Henriksson, EVP, CFO

  • Perttu Purhonen, EVP, Director, Asset Management

  • Anssi Huhta, EVP, Director, Banking Business

  • Markus Lindqvist, Director, Sustainability

The presentations can be viewed as a live webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2021-09-08-cmd/. Questions can be asked in writing during the live webcast. The presentation material is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com at the beginning of the event.

Further information:
Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom (at) aktia.fi

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 15.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


