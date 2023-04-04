U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

Invitation to Alfa Laval's first quarter conference call

PR Newswire
·1 min read

LUND, Sweden, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release first quarter earnings on April 25th at 13:00 pm CET. The telephone conference will start at 14:00 pm CET.

The telephone conference is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Fredrik Ekström.

To participate in the telephone conference and ask questions, please register here: https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=7689881&linkSecurityString=a307c1b43

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on

Alfa Laval - Investors.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

www.alfalaval.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/905/3746563/bcb9e11a0c45ea3d.pdf

Invitation Q1 2023

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-alfa-lavals-first-quarter-conference-call-301789324.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval