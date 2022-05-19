Invitation to Alleima Capital Markets Day on August 23, 2022

U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleima (former business area Sandvik Materials Technology) has the pleasure of inviting institutional investors, analysts, and financial media to its first Capital Markets Day. Alleima is the onging spin-off from Sandvik AB with expected listing on Nasdaq Stockholm on August 31, 2022.

The Capital Markets Day will be hosted at the industrial site in Sandviken, Sweden on August 23, 2022.

Presentations will be held by the executive management team and provide an in-depth overview of the strategic direction, product offering, key customer segments, and financial targets of Alleima as a standalone listed company.

A guided tour of the production site will be arranged for guests attending in Sandviken.

Presentations will be broadcasted live with the opportunity to join Q&A sessions through a conference call and online questionnaire.

To participate on-site in Sandviken, please register on the below link, no later than June 30, 2022:

https://cmd.alleima.com/

The number of seats is limited and your seat is not confirmed until you have received a confirmation e-mail. Please note that no registration is required to attend the live event online.

Agenda in brief:

10:30-15:00 CEST         Presentations by management including Q&A sessions

15:00-17:00 CEST         Guided site visit tour for participants attending on-site in Sandviken

Bus transportation will be arranged from Stockholm Central Station to Sandviken and return. More information, dial-in details, and webcast link will be published closer to the event on https://cmd.alleima.com/

For questions about the event, please contact Emelie Alm, Head of Investor Relations at Alleima (Sandvik Materials Technology) at emelie.alm@sandvik.com, phone: +46 (0) 79 060 87 17.

Stockholm, May 19, 2022

Sandvik AB

