Invitation to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meetings

Biotalys

Ghent, Belgium, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release – regulated information

Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS) (the “Company” or “Biotalys”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, has the honor to invite its shareholders, holders of subscription rights, directors and statutory auditor to its annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings that will be held on Friday 15 April 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CEST at the Company’s seat.



Shareholders can exercise their voting rights by voting by mail form or by written proxy to the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Furthermore, the Company recommends its securities holders to exercise their right to ask questions with respect to the agenda items of the shareholders' meetings in writing, before the shareholders' meetings. More information about voting by mail or by written proxy and exercising the right to ask questions can be found in the convening notice.

In order to be admitted to the shareholders’ meetings, the holders of securities issued by the Company must comply with Article 7:134 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations and the articles of association of the Company, and fulfill the formalities described in the convening notice. The convening notice and other documents relating to the shareholders’ meetings can be consulted on the Company’s website.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

