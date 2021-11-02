U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,604.75
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,788.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,875.75
    -18.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,359.70
    +5.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.16
    +0.11 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.47
    +0.21 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3647
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6140
    -0.3840 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,698.79
    -137.11 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,507.86
    +44.35 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.06
    -33.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Invitation to Autoliv's Virtual Capital Markets Day November 16, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, will hold a Capital Markets Day on Tuesday November 16th, 2021. Autoliv invites investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders to attend. The event will be virtual only and will includes a live Q&A session.

At the meeting we plan to showcase our full potential and provide an update on our development. Additionally, we will present future products, outline opportunities in core and adjacent product areas, elaborate on further potentials in flexible automation and digitalization as well as detailing our sustainability roadmap and journey towards net zero emissions by 2040.

Date: November 16th, 2021

Time: 2.00 p.m. - 5.00 p.m. CET

Location: Virtual event, available via the Autoliv Investor Relations webpage

A link to the event will be available on Autoliv's webpage from November 15th.

A replay of the webcast and a transcript will be available on our website www.autoliv.com shortly after the conclusion of the capital markets day and will remain available for a period of two years.

Autoliv intends to publish a press release in the morning (CET) ahead of the start of the capital markets day. For additional information or details, please see www.autoliv.com.

Inquiries:

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71
Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 02

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. In 2020, our products saved over 33,000 lives and prevented ten times as many severe injuries.

Our more than 68,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 20 test tracks. Sales in 2020 amounted to US $ 7,447 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-virtual-capital-markets-day-november-16--2021,c3444843

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/3444843/1489693.pdf

ALV_CMD Invitation 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-autolivs-virtual-capital-markets-day-november-16-2021-301413769.html

SOURCE Autoliv

Recommended Stories

  • Tesco’s Ethical Bond Won’t Do Much For the Planet, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeAs world leaders struggle this week to limit dangerous global warming, there’s no shortage of investors willing to fund companies doing so.The problem is some firms are tak

  • Elon Musk goes viral on Chinese social media with ancient poem post

    The posting of an ancient Chinese poem by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on social media on Tuesday has driven Chinese internet users to engage in a frenzied debate game over his meaning, with many also praising him for his knowledge of the text. Musk, who is known for his cryptic Twitter posts, wrote in English "Humankind" before posting an abbreviated version of the 'Seven Steps Verse' in Chinese on his official Twitter and Weibo accounts. The highly allegorical poem describes the relationship between two brothers from a royal family during China's warring Three Kingdoms period that is taught in all of China's primary schools about the importance of getting along.

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • BP Grows Buyback as Profit Rises on Higher Prices, Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it would buy back an additional $1.25 billion of shares, using the proceeds of surging energy prices to woo investors who have become disenchanted with oil and gas. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • NXP shares waver as company reports quarterly earnings

    As the microchip shortage continues, investors are watching chipmakers as possible bellwethers for supply chain tieups. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reviews quarterly earnings for NXP Semiconductors.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Races To Record High

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Arista Stock Is Soaring Because Strong Earnings Came With a Stock Split, Buyback

    Arista Networks stock is higher in late trading Monday after the networking-hardware company posted strong third-quarter results, declared a four-for-one stock split, and unveiled a $1 billion stock-buyback plan.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Up Again Today

    What happened Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose sharply again on Monday, extending last month's huge run-up for the stock into November. The electric vehicle maker's stock was up by about 4.

  • ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by and welcome to the ZoomInfo third quarter year 2021 financial results conference call. With me on the call today are Henry Schuck, founder and CEO of ZoomInfo, and Cameron Hyzer, our chief financial officer.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Hits Record Levels As Tesla Surges To All-Time High

    Dow Jones futures were in focus early Tuesday after the stock market rally hit record levels. Tesla stock surged to all-time highs.

  • Iron Ore Tumbles as China’s Curbs on Steel Output Roil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore futures extended losses below $100 a ton on shrinking steel output in China and signs economic growth is facing mounting headwinds.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakePrices in Singapore slumped for