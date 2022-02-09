U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,525.25
    +12.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,422.00
    +80.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,781.00
    +46.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,049.50
    +8.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.78
    -0.58 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1418
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3690
    -0.1790 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,733.82
    -713.75 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.44
    -18.42 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.66
    +44.59 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Invitation to BTS Q4 2021 presentation and conference call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BTS GROUP AB
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BGPBF

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, February 9th, 2022

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, invites investors, analysts and business media to its interim report presentation and conference call with President and CEO Henrik Ekelund.

Digital participation:
Wednesday, February 23 at 09.30 am CET. The presentation can be followed on the web with possibilities to ask questions, or you may dial any of the following numbers:

UK: +44 333 300 9031
US: +1-646 722 4903
SE: +46-8-505 583 51

Follow the presentation at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bts-group-q4-2021
Registration is not required for participating at the webcast or the conference call.

Physical participation:
Erik Penser Bank, Apelbergsgatan 27, Stockholm

Weblink for notification of physical participation at the presentation
https://financialhearings.com/event/41585/register/live_event

The report is published at 08.00 am CET the same day.
The presentation and slides will be available later at http://ir.bts.com/presentations

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46-8-587 070 02
+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB
BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with more than 1,000 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. For over 30 years, we’ve been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It’s strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.
We’ve partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.
BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.
For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -A $600 million contractual and safety dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways deepened on Tuesday when the European planemaker revoked orders for two A350-1000 jets, days after ripping up an order from the Gulf carrier for 50 A321neos. Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its regulator receives a formal analysis of erosion to the painted surface and underlying lightning protection on 21 of the jets. Airbus, which has two completed A350s ready for delivery to Qatar Airways, has said it has provided the necessary information on the problem of surface degradation and that the damage does not amount to a safety issue.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon more than doubles base pay cap for corporate and tech employees

    With the US labor market getting tighter and employees changing jobs or quitting in droves, Amazon has made a big move to become more competitive.

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • Starbucks fires 7 Memphis employees seeking union

    Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. “Most of these partners had never had a write-up or anything,” said Beto Sanchez, 25, one of the workers who was fired.

  • Your 401(k) Is More Important Than You Think

    Not only are there strict rules about withdrawing 401(k) money prematurely, but your 401(k) could be the most valuable piece of your retirement income pie someday; most people do not have any other employer retirement plan. Today, they remain a popular choice for investors, as they offer a flexible, proven way to save for retirement. At the end of Q2 2021, (the most recent data available), 66% of all Americans participating in retirement plans were invested in 401(k) plans, which held an estimated $7.3 trillion in assets, according to the Investment Company Institute.

  • Russia may use field hit by U.S. sanctions for gas exports to China

    Russian gas giant Gazprom may tap a field hit by U.S. sanctions off the Pacific island of Sakhalin to provide China with gas under a recently signed deal, sources and analysts said on Tuesday. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers amid a standoff with the West. President Vladimir Putin announced new gas supply deal with China on Friday, which would boost gas exports from Russia's far east where the pipeline network is not connected to traditional routes of its fuel exports to Europe.

  • XRP Climbs 22% Amid Developments in Ripple v. SEC Case

    The payments token regained a market capitalization of $40 billion on Tuesday, moving above Cardano and Solana.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Meta, Chime file lawsuit against alleged phishing scam on Facebook, Instagram

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it had filed a joint lawsuit with digital banking company Chime against two Nigeria-based individuals who engaged in phishing attacks to deceive people and gain access to their online financial accounts. The lawsuit, which is the first joint complaint between Meta and a financial services company, alleged that the defendants used Facebook and Instagram accounts to impersonate Chime and lure people to fake branded phishing websites with the aim of obtaining their Chime account login information and withdrawing funds.

  • Billionaire investor Icahn threatened proxy fight over McDonald's board seat - WSJ

    The billionaire is pushing McDonald's to treat pigs better, expecting the use of gestation crates to be banned altogether, the report https://on.wsj.com/34ugStX said, adding he recently bought around 100 shares in the restaurant company. The report did not say when he threatened to run a proxy fight. McDonald's said in a statement it has maintained an active dialogue with Icahn about its goal of creating a U.S. supply chain free of gestational stalls for confirmed pregnant sows.

  • Big European nations likely to gain the most from EU chip push

    The European Commission's plan to make the continent more lucrative for investing in semiconductor factories will likely skew the benefits towards larger countries such as Germany, France and Italy, analysts say. With billions of euros of public and private investment, along with covering up to 100% of the proven funding gap with public resources, a subsidy race could tilt the balance toward countries with larger resources. "I don't see how that can be avoided as that's just the nature of the beast ... same as in the U.S. where states give different subsidies to get the companies to build in a given state," Gartner chip analyst Alan Priestley said.

  • Oil prices climb after API data shows surprise drop in U.S. stocks

    Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after two sessions of losses as industry data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, offsetting concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran. Brent crude futures rose 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $91.19 a barrel by 0422 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.74 a barrel, up 38 cents, or 0.4%. "Undersupply is the key factor that has pumped up the oil price," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

  • U.S. Sees Record Oil Production Next Year Moving Even Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil production will grow even more than the government previously expected as a scorching price rally drives producers to boost drilling. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookOil output will averag

  • Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. They may be earned by deferring your Social Security benefits past your full retirement age, something you … Continue reading → The post Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Starbucks, fired Memphis workers trade accusations amid bitter union fight

    Starbucks fired seven workers at a Memphis location, in the midst of an increasingly acrimonious battle over a unionization drive