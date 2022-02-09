Invitation to BTS Q4 2021 presentation and conference call

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, February 9th, 2022

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, invites investors, analysts and business media to its interim report presentation and conference call with President and CEO Henrik Ekelund.



Digital participation:

Wednesday, February 23 at 09.30 am CET. The presentation can be followed on the web with possibilities to ask questions, or you may dial any of the following numbers:

UK: +44 333 300 9031

US: +1-646 722 4903

SE: +46-8-505 583 51

Follow the presentation at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bts-group-q4-2021

Registration is not required for participating at the webcast or the conference call.

Physical participation:

Erik Penser Bank, Apelbergsgatan 27, Stockholm

Weblink for notification of physical participation at the presentation

https://financialhearings.com/event/41585/register/live_event

The report is published at 08.00 am CET the same day.

The presentation and slides will be available later at http://ir.bts.com/presentations

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-587 070 02

+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with more than 1,000 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. For over 30 years, we’ve been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It’s strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.

We’ve partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

