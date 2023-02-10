BTS GROUP AB

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, February 10, 2023

Invitation to BTS Q4 and Year-end report 2022 presentation and conference call

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, invites investors, analysts and business media to its interim report presentation and conference call with CEO Jessica Skon on Friday February 24 at 09.30 am CET.

Digital participation:

The presentation can be followed on the web with possibilities to ask questions. Follow the presentation at:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/bts-group-q4-2022

You may also dial-in by registering through the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference call.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5006153

Participation in person:

Erik Penser Bank, Apelbergsgatan 27, Stockholm

The report will be published at 08.00 am CET the same day.

The presentation and slides will be available later at http://ir.bts.com/presentations

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-587 070 02

+46-708-78 80 19

