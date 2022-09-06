U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.50
    +19.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,464.00
    +152.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,166.00
    +61.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.30
    +13.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.21
    +2.34 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.70
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    +0.42 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.64
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1550
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7220
    +1.1470 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,892.02
    +154.96 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.21
    +3.54 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.42
    +15.99 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Invitation to Cargotec's Capital Markets Day on 15 November 2022 and Site Visit on 16 November 2022

Cargotec Corporation
·3 min read
Cargotec Corporation
Cargotec Corporation

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 6 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Invitation to Cargotec's Capital Markets Day on 15 November 2022 and Site Visit on 16 November 2022

Cargotec, the global leader in sustainable cargo flow, has the pleasure to invite analysts and investors to its Capital Markets Day in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday, 15 November 2022. The event is followed by a visit to Cargotec’s Hiab business area assembly unit in Raisio on the following day, Wednesday 16 November 2022.

The Capital Markets Day will take place at the Clarion Hotel Helsinki (Tyynenmerenkatu 2, 00180 Helsinki). The event will focus on Cargotec’s refocused strategy published in March, its core businesses Hiab and Kalmar and future shareholder potential. The event offers a possibility to discuss in smaller breakout sessions with the management about Cargotec's focus areas services, technology and innovation, and sustainability. The language of the event and the material is English. The presentations may also be viewed on a live and recorded webcast at Cargotec's Investors website. It will be possible to state questions during the webcast.

Programme for Cargotec CMD 2022, Tuesday 15 November

  • 1:00 PM Registration

  • 1:30 PM Presentations
    Mika Vehviläinen - CEO
    Scott Phillips - President, Hiab
    Michel van Roozendaal - President, Kalmar
    Mikko Puolakka - CFO

  • 4:45 PM Q&A Breakout sessions with business management: Services, Technology and Innovation, Sustainability

  • 6:00 PM Dinner with management

The site visit will take place in Raisio, Finland, at Hiab’s world leading demountables solution assembly unit (Ystävyydenkatu 2, 21200 Raisio). The site visit will be hosted by Pauliina Kunvik - SVP, Hiab Demountables, Forestry & Recycling Cranes and Cargotec’s IR team. The site visit will include presentations, site tour and product demonstrations, where the participants will have an opportunity to test Hiab equipment.

Programme for Hiab site visit, Wednesday 16 November

  • 8:30 AM Bus transportation from Clarion Hotel Helsinki

  • 11:00 AM Arrival to Raisio site

  • 11:30 AM Presentations and lunch
    Pauliina Kunvik - SVP, Hiab Demountables, Forestry & Recycling Cranes
    Michaël Bruninx - SVP, Hiab Services

  • 12:15 PM Site tour and demo sessions

  • 3:30 PM Departure from Raisio

Cargotec reserves the right to amend the event programmes.

Registration and further information

In order to attend Cargotec's Capital Markets Day 2022 and the site visit on-site, please register via this link by no later than Wednesday, 5 October 2022. It is also possible to register at Cargotec's Investors website.

Kindly note that Cargotec reserves the right to limit in-person attendance to institutional investors and analysts only. Retail investors are welcome to participate in the Capital Markets Day via the webcast.

For further information, please contact:
Heidi Gustafsson, Executive Assistant to the CFO and SVP Corporate Communications, tel. +358 50 570 2082, heidi.gustafsson(at)cargotec.com
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Makes These 2 Stocks Attractive

    Profitable investing is all about making the right choices and finding the stocks to build a portfolio that will generate positive returns no matter what happens. The challenge now can be summed up in the range of headwinds pushing against the markets. Investors have to contend with high inflation, and the prospect of higher rates going forward, as Fed chair Powell has indicated that the central bank’s priority will be to tame it. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities to seek out in t

  • Here’s what Morgan Stanley says will fuel another decline in stocks

    Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson says there's more pain in store, but for a different reason.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; Oil Prices Rally On Surprise OPEC+ Move, Russia News

    Futures were mixed with the U.S. stock market closed Monday. Oil prices jumped as OPEC+ cut production. Russia won't restore European natural gas flows.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Falling. Why Analysts Say a ‘Massive Capitulation’ Is Coming.

    While stock and bond markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., the 24/7 nature of crypto means no respite from volatility.

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper

    The lawsuit claimed CFO Gustavo Arnal was involved in a scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.

  • European Stocks, US Futures Rise; Pound Rebounds: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained as investors assessed responses by leaders to the region’s growing energy crisis ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later this week. US equity futures climbed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Ro

  • Exclusive-Deal partner for Trump's Truth Social fails to get backing for SPAC extension -sources

    The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the former U.S. president's Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal last October to take TMTG public. Digital World had been hoping that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now for the transaction to proceed.

  • Smoking weed is now more popular than smoking tobacco in the US — here are 3 simple ways to profit from the big green wave

    The industry is still budding.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Why Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Caxton Associates LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s performance and investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Caxton Associates LP. Bruce Kovner founded Caxton Associates in 1983. The global macro hedge […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy in September

    These innovative businesses are giving investors reasons to buy, but a bear market just isn't cooperating.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of McCarthy’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. Breakline Capital is a New York-based hedge fund that was […]

  • Euro plunges to new 20-year low after Russian gas halt

    LONDON (Reuters) -The euro sank below $0.99 to a new 20-year low on Monday after Russia's halt to gas supplies down its main pipeline to Europe heightened fears about a deepening energy crisis across the region. The euro has been increasingly correlated with natural gas prices in recent months, with the former falling when prices of the energy source rise. Europe is scrambling to wean itself off Russian supplies and build up reserves before the cold winter months, but investors reckon the hit to its economy will be huge.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s

  • Volkswagen to List Porsche in One of Biggest IPOs in Years

    BERLIN— Volkswagen said Monday that it would list its iconic sports car maker Porsche in one of the biggest initial public offerings in years and a crucial test of investors’ confidence as high inflation and the war in Ukraine put a damper on the global economy. The offering could value Porsche at as much as 85 billion euros ($84 billion), according to analyst estimates, injecting fresh cash into VW’s coffers that executives say will help the company bankroll its transition to electric vehicles and self-driving cars. “The listing of Porsche AG will give fresh tailwind to Volkswagen’s transformation,” VW Chief Finance Officer said.