Invitation to Concentrics' presentation of the Interim Report for the first quarter 2022

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric's Interim Report January-March 2022, will be published on 4 May 2022, at 08.00 CET. At 10.00 CET media, investors and analysts are invited to Stockholm City Conference Center Drottninggatan 71b, Stockholm, for a presentation of the report. There will also be an opportunity to participate via telephone conference/audio cast.

President & CEO Martin Kunz and CFO Marcus Whitehouse will host the presentation, which will be held in English and is followed by Q&A sessions. We look forward to your participation. See below detailed information:

WEBCAST LINK

Dial in numbers for the participants

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Reporting dates 2022

Interim Report January–June 2022 26 July, 2022

Interim Report January–September 2022 2 November, 2022

For further information, please contact Lennart Lindell, +46 (0)766 104 004

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-concentrics-presentation-of-the-interim-report-for-the-first-quarter-2022-301533899.html

SOURCE Concentric AB

