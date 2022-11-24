U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.83
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.40
    +11.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.26 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0419
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7780
    -0.7950 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,599.01
    +49.79 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.91
    +5.34 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.33
    +8.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Invitation to Conference Call Regarding Promore Pharma’s Interim Report for the Third Quarter 2022

Promore Pharma
·2 min read
Promore Pharma

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0) STOCKHOLM, 24 November 2022 - Promore Pharma AB (publ) publishes its interim report for the third quarter 2022 on 29 November 2022.

The day after, the 30 November at 11:00 CET, the company will host a webcast telephone conference with President and CEO Jonas Ekblom, whith an update for the quarter and upcoming activities. After the presentation there will be a Q&A session. The conference call will be held in Swedish and can be accessed via computer, tablet, or telephone.

The number of attendees is limited, please register for the conference in advance on the following link:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6302336206518108940

The conference call will be recorded and made available on the company´s website after the call, and on Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance Youtube channel.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank
Tel: [+46] 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Promore Pharma in brief

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of therapeutic peptides. The company's aim is to develop first-in-category pharmaceuticals for indications with high unmet medical needs, where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available. Promore Pharma's two projects are undergoing clinical development and have a very strong safety profile since the products are based on endogeneous substances that are administered locally. The leading project, ensereptide (PXL01), that will be used for prevention of post-surgical scarring, is undergoing a clinical phase II-trial if the peptide can prevent the formation of unesthetical scars on the skin. Ropocamptide (LL-37) has recently been evaluated in a clinical phase IIb study with positive results in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The product candidates can also be deployed for other indications, such as preventing unfavorable tissue attachments (adhesions) after different kinds of surgical procedures and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Attachments

Invitation to Conference Call regarding Promore Pharma's Interim Report for the Third Quarter 2022

SOURCE: Promore Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/728231/Invitation-to-Conference-Call-Regarding-Promore-Pharmas-Interim-Report-for-the-Third-Quarter-2022

Recommended Stories

  • With 71% ownership in Crestchic Plc (LON:LOAD), institutional investors have a lot riding on the business

    A look at the shareholders of Crestchic Plc ( LON:LOAD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that...

  • Emmi (VTX:EMMN) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common...

  • Holiday travel starts with danger and delays. Fog slows South Florida flights, and accident shuts down turnpike

    Dense fog descended on South Florida Wednesday morning as many South Floridians began heading to their Thanksgiving destinations, delaying flights and creating dangerous road conditions on an already strenuous day of travel. At Miami International Airport, inbound flights experienced delays of about an hour in the morning, and airport parking garages were “reaching capacity” by the afternoon. ...

  • Broderick: Thankful the curse on the Detroit Lions has been lifted — I think

    Enquirer's Bill Broderick hands out his annual Golden Turkey Awards

  • How to get through December if you’ve decided to cut down your drinking

    Can you join in the festive fun and avoid those dreaded hangovers? Abi Jackson finds out how mindful drinking could help us through the season.

  • When Should You Buy Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR)?

    Empresaria Group plc ( LON:EMR ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the...

  • Individual investors who have a significant stake must be disappointed along with institutions after Siegfried Holding AG's (VTX:SFZN) market cap dropped by CHF110m

    A look at the shareholders of Siegfried Holding AG ( VTX:SFZN ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see...

  • Evergrande Creditors Press Hui for $2 Billion as Overhaul Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group has told offshore creditors it plans to present a restructuring proposal as soon as the first week of December to meet a self-imposed deadline, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On th

  • Great news for Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN.): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • Tesla extends FSD access to "anyone in North America who requests it"

    Tesla is extending its "full self-driving" (FSD) beta software "to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen," according to CEO Elon Musk who tweeted out the news late Wednesday evening. The rollout of FSD across the continent comes as Tesla is potentially facing a criminal investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice over false claims relating to the company's advanced driver assistance system Autopilot. Autopilot comes standard on Tesla vehicles and performs automated driving functions such as steering, accelerating and automatic braking.

  • Explainer-How South Korea's trucker strike could paralyse critical supply chains

    The second mass strike by unionised truckers in South Korea in less than six months on Thursday has the potential to cripple supply chains in an export-driven economy which is the world's 10th-largest. Amid soaring fuel costs, truckers - many of whom are self-employed - are calling on the government to make permanent a minimum-pay system known as the 'Safe Freight Rate' that is due to expire by the end of the year, and to expand benefits for truckers in other industries, including oil tankers. Truckers are also seeking representation in consultations to determine the freight rate.

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday? Here are the 2022 holiday hours

    What time does the stock market close the day before Thanksgiving? Is the stock market open on Black Friday?

  • 3 Big Changes Could Be Coming for Cannabis Stocks Before 2024

    Given that the industry-tracking AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS) is down by more than 60% in the last 12 months, dramatically underperforming the broader market's slump of 14.5%, it's safe to say that marijuana stock investors are likely feeling a bit down on their luck lately. The biggest change coming to cannabis stocks in the next couple of years is the possible advance of marijuana legalization in the U.S. and in the E.U. While the jury is still out on whether the federal government will legalize adult-use cannabis anytime soon, enterprising state legislatures are already forging ahead. While there's no timeline for when recreational sales will begin, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is likely the best positioned to benefit since it's currently serving the country's medical cannabis market.

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • George Soros Backs Elon Musk, Tesla

    The legendary investor continues to amass shares of the electric vehicle maker despite the stock market slump.

  • Why PagSeguro Plunged Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) were plummeting on Wednesday, declining about 18% as of 1:28 p.m. ET. The company, which is a payments processor for small and medium-sized merchants in Brazil, as well as a digital bank for Brazilian merchants and consumers alike, reported third-quarter earnings today. In the third quarter, PagSeguro's revenue rose 45% to just over 4 billion reals, which seems like a strong result, given all of the economic headwinds in Brazil and across the world.