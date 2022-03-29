U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

Invitation to discuss Cargotec’s strategic focus areas going forward on Wednesday, 30 March

Cargotec Corporation
·2 min read
Cargotec Corporation
Cargotec Corporation

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 29 MARCH 2022 AT 10:00 AM EEST

Invitation to discuss Cargotec’s strategic focus areas going forward on Wednesday, 30 March

Cargotec Corporation invites analysts, investors and media to an update to be held online on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 at 10.00 am EEST.

The topic of the event will be Cargotec’s strategic focus areas going forward following the announcement made earlier today about the UK CMA blocking the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes and thus the companies jointly cancelling the planned merger.

The event will consist of a presentation followed by a Q&A session hosted by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and CFO Mikko Puolakka. The language of the event and the presentation materials is English.

The event can be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/2022-march-webcast

The event can also be accessed via telephone with code 33455391# by calling one of the following numbers:
Finland: +358 9 817 10310
France: +33 1707 50711
Germany +49 6913 803430
Sweden: +46 8 566 42651
Switzerland: +41 2258 09034
United Kingdom: +44 3333 000804
United States: +1 6319 131422

No advance registration is required and the presentation material will be made available at Cargotec’s website prior to the event. The event will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec’s website later during the day.

Cargotec Corporation

For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, tel. +358 40 5024 697
Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people.


