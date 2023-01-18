U.S. markets open in 6 hours 25 minutes

Invitation to Electrolux Q4 presentation

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux results for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be published on February 2, 2023, at approximately 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET. Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

OR

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3698849/1785327.pdf

Q4 2022 invitation

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-electrolux-q4-presentation-301724370.html

