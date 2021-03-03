Invitation to Gender Lens Incubation and Acceleration (GLIA) Toolkit 2.0 online launch event with the Sasakawa Peace Foundation and ygap

Promoting gender equality and measuring impact in Southeast Asia by helping incubators and accelerators apply a gender lens to their work

TOKYO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 9, 2021, the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF) and international development organization ygap will launch the Gender Lens Incubation and Acceleration (GLIA) Toolkit 2.0 at a webinar hosted by the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN).

The GLIA toolkit – created in collaboration with Frontier Incubators program, an initiative of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and launched in early 2020 – guides Entrepreneurial Support Organisations (ESOs) in Southeast Asia through the process of designing and implementing strategies to improve gender equality across their organization, programs, and ecosystem. Over the past year, 14 GLIA partners in 8 countries in Southeast Asia have been trained in applying a gender lens through the GLIA program.

GLIA Toolkit: https://toolkits.scalingfrontierinnovation.org/glia/introduction/introduction/

The updated GLIA toolkit 2.0 features new content and case studies that address key challenges faced by women entrepreneurs. These new modules were developed in partnership with ygap, the gender lead of the DFAT Frontier Incubators program, and include gender and impact measurement metrics that help ESOs measure, evaluate, and learn from the impact of the strategies they implement alongside new training modules focusing on themes including negotiation, gender in products and services, impostor syndrome, and gender and power.

Gender and Impact Measurement Metrics: https://toolkits.scalingfrontierinnovation.org/glia/gender-impact-measurement/

To validate and contextualize the new contents, the GLIA toolkit 2.0 underwent a rigorous pilot testing phase conducted by 9 leading ESOs in Southeast Asia: Change Fusion (Thailand), Impact Hub Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Impact Palu (Indonesia), Makesense (Philippines), New Energy Nexus (Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines), Villgro (Philippines), WISE (Vietnam), Instellar (Indonesia), and SHE Investments (Cambodia).

Event Details:

Gender Lens Incubation and Acceleration (GLIA) Toolkit 2.0 Launch (online)

Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 17:00-18:00 (JST)

Register here: https://www.spf.org/en/seminar/list/20210309.html

Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF):

SPF is a Japanese private foundation established in 1986 to enhance international cooperation. SPF's Gender Investment and Innovation Department was established in FY 2017 after the foundation identified women's empowerment as one of its main strategic pillars. Through the development of initiatives to support women's economic empowerment and gender equality, the department envisions a more prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive Asia. The Asia Women Impact Fund (AWIF) was also launched in 2017, and aims to invest up to 100 million USD from its endowment to work toward a future where all women in Asia are empowered to reach their full potential. For more information, visit https://www.spf.org/en/

ygap

ygap is an international development nonprofit that backs local impact ventures across Africa, Asia and the Pacific. To date, ygap has run 47 accelerator programs and supported 541 impact ventures, which have gone on to improve the lives of 1,295,411 people living in poverty.

