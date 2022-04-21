U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

Invitation to Immunovia's Q1 presentation

·2 min read
In this article:
  • IMMVF

LUND, Sweden, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia will publish its first quarter 2022 results on April 28, 2022 at 8:00 am CET. Analysts, investors and media are invited to a webcast teleconference on the same day at 13:00 pm CET. The report together with the presentation slides will be available at www.immunovia.com

Philipp Mathieu, Acting CEO and President, and Karin Almqvist Liwendahl, CFO, will present on Immunovia's development. The presentation will be held in English and be followed by a Q&A session. You are welcome to join via webcast or phone, see details below.

Telephone numbers and webcast
Ring any of the numbers below to participate via telephone. Please dial in a few minutes before the presentation starts.

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 631 570 56 13

Link to the webcast: https://creo-live.creomediamanager.com/c062bfe9-6671-4cee-a51a-3ed5d85ca715

To ask questions, it is necessary to dial in. A recording of the presentation will be available on Immunovia's website.

For more information, please contact:
Tobias Bülow
Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
tobias.bulow@immunovia.com
+46 736 36 35 74

The information was submitted for publication on April 21, 2022, at 10:30 am CET.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

